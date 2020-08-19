Aug 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) TAMPA BAY 5 Columbus 4 Carolina at Boston (16:00) Arizona at Colorado (17:30) Las Vegas at Chicago (18:00) Dallas at Calgary (18:00) NY Islanders at Washington (18:00) Boston at Carolina (18:00)

Aug 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) TAMPA BAY 5 Columbus 4 Carolina at Boston (16:00) Arizona at Colorado (17:30) Las Vegas at Chicago (18:00) Dallas at Calgary (18:00) NY Islanders at Washington (18:00) Boston at Carolina (18:00) Montreal at Philadelphia (20:00) Vancouver at St. Louis (22:30)

Ice Hockey NHL roundup: Knights KO Blackhawks in Game 5 15 HOURS AGO

Ice Hockey NHL Results 20 HOURS AGO