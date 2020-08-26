Ice Hockey

NHL Results

Aug 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) PHILADELPHIA 3 NY Islanders 3 Tampa Bay at Boston (20:00) Colorado at Dallas (22:30)

