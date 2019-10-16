NHL roundup: 4-goal period pushes Leafs past Wild

Andreas Johnsson contributed a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Auston

Matthews each scored a goal for the Maple Leafs, who won their second

consecutive game following a three-game losing streak. Toronto goalie Frederik

Andersen made 27 saves.

All of Toronto's scoring came in the second period, with Rielly matching the

club assist mark set by Rick Vaive on March 12, 1984.

Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

Steven Stamkos scored a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov recorded two

assists as Tampa Bay earned a victory at Montreal. The Lightning, who are

9-1-2 in their past 12 games against the Canadiens, also got goals from

Braydon Coburn and Tyler Johnson.

Stamkos' fourth goal of the season put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 just 1:04 into the

second period. It was the 397th goal of Stamkos' career, breaking a tie with

Hall of Famers Dave Keon and Paul Coffey for 98th on the NHL's all-time

goal-scoring list.

The Lightning trailed 1-0 after a dominant opening start minutes from the

Canadiens that included Jeff Petry's power-play goal at 15:46 into the first

period.

Hurricanes 2, Kings 0

Martin Necas scored in the second period, Sebastian Aho added a late

empty-netter, and Carolina overcame a slow start to earn a victory at Los

Angeles.

With their high-powered offense held in check, the Hurricanes picked things up

on defense in the opener of a four-game road trip and a three-game swing

through California. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves while earning his first shutout

of the season and improving to 4-0-0.

After winning its first five games of the season, Carolina took a 3-2 defeat

at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday before bouncing back

Tuesday. The latest win came in an unexpected low-scoring affair between the

high-scoring Hurricanes and the defense-challenged Kings.

Coyotes 4, Jets 2

Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz ignited a three-goal second period as

Arizona blew past host Winnipeg.

Dvorak recorded his sixth career two-goal game, and Schmaltz added a goal as

the Arizona linemates broke a 1-1 tie by potting all of their tallies in the

second. The Coyotes, who improved to 2-0-1 in the past three games, netted

goals on both of their power plays after entering the game 0-for-9 on the

season.

Schmaltz contributed two assists for a three-point game. Conor Garland notched

a goal for the Coyotes, Oliver Ekman-Larsson chipped in two helpers, and Darcy

Kuemper recorded 38 saves on 40 shots to improve to 2-2-0.

Flames 3, Flyers 1

Michael Frolik celebrated his 800th NHL game in fine fashion by scoring once

amidst a memorable first couple of shifts as host Calgary beat Philadelphia.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 21 saves to backstop his team to a victory

that snapped a two-game losing skid.

Frolik opened the scoring 95 seconds into the affair, just the second time

this season the Flames got the first goal. Then Andrew Mangiapane provided the

hosts with something that's been missing so far this season, a goal from the

bottom two lines, when he doubled the lead at 14:15 of the second period.

Predators 5, Golden Knights 2

Kyle Turris and Nick Bonino each had a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne

finished with 33 saves to lead Nashville to a victory over Vegas in Las Vegas.

Colton Sissons, Calle Jarnkrok and Filip Forsberg also netted goals for

Nashville, which has scored at least five goals in four of its first six

games. Ryan Ellis added a pair of assists.

Mark Stone and Reilly Smith scored goals and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves

for Vegas, which had a two-game win streak snapped.

Canucks 5, Red Wings 1

J.T. Miller scored two power-play goals, and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to

win his first start of the season as Vancouver capped an unbeaten homestand

with a victory over Detroit.

Elias Pettersson and Alexander Edler each had a goal and two assists for the

Canucks, who improved to 3-0 at Rogers Arena. Troy Stecher also scored for the

Canucks, who were 3-for-5 with the man advantage, and Brock Boeser added three

assists.

Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 27

of 32 shots.

