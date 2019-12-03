NHL roundup: Allen, Blues shut out Blackhawks

Louis Blues skated to a 4-0 win over the host Chicago

Blackhawks on Monday night, the reigning champions' fourth straight win.

Mackenzie MacEachern, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for the

Blues, who have earned at least one point in seven of their past eight

contests.

Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks with six shots on goal while Brandon Saad

finished with five shots. Chicago lost its third consecutive game and was

blanked for the third time this season.

Allen recorded his first shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. The

seventh-year veteran stopped 10 shots in the first period, 11 in the second

and 17 in the third as he improved to 5-1-2 in 2019-20.

Sabres 7, Devils 1

Jack Eichel's goal less than three minutes after faceoff sparked a five-goal

first period for host Buffalo, which continued its dominance of the Devils

with an easy rout.

Conor Sheary scored twice in the first for the Sabres, who led 5-0 after one

period and 6-0 fewer than five minutes into the second. Jeff Skinner and

Rasmus Asplund added first-period goals before Victor Olofsson and Henri

Jokiharju scored in the second.

The Sabres have beaten the Devils twice this season by a combined score of

14-3. Buffalo's five-goal first period was its biggest outburst since it

scored five against New Jersey in the second period of a 5-1 win on Jan. 8.

Ducks 4, Kings 2

Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as Anaheim defeated

visiting Los Angeles in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the

NHL's Southern California rivals.

Carter Rowney added a goal and an assist, Jakob Silfverberg also scored, and

Hampus Lindholm had three assists for the Ducks. Goaltender Ryan Miller, 39,

who started because John Gibson was sidelined by an illness, made 34 saves to

improve to 4-1-0 this season.

Kurtis MacDermid and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored, and Jack Campbell stopped 16

of the 19 shots he faced for the Kings, whose winless streak on the road

reached nine games (0-8-1). Los Angeles last won an away game on Oct. 22 at

Winnipeg.

Golden Knights 4, Rangers 1

Alex Tuch scored two first-period goals and Malcolm Subban finished with 29

saves as Vegas skated to its third consecutive win with a solid showing in New

York.

It was Tuch's third career two-goal game. Reilly Smith and Max Pacioretty also

scored goals for the Golden Knights, who improved to 4-1-0 in franchise

history against the Rangers. It marked the first time this season that Vegas

has won three games in a row, all with Subban in net.

Brendan Lemieux scored for New York, which had a five-game points streak

snapped (4-0-1). Henrik Lundqvist finished with 28 saves in defeat.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 1

Jordan Eberle scored his first two goals of the season as New York handed host

Detroit its 10th consecutive loss. Eberle was appearing in his 15th game this

season. He scored 19 goals last season.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders while Semyon

Varlamov made 30 saves. New York earned its second win in a row and improved

to 7-2-1 in its past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, whose past eight defeats have come in

regulation. Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves.

--Field Level Media