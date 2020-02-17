NHL roundup: Archibald nets OT winner for Oilers
Josh Archibald capped a two-goal performance by scoring 3:57 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C.
Archibald's second goal of the game and ninth of the season was assisted by
Leon Draisaitl. It came on the team's only shot on goal in the extra session
after Carolina had the first four in overtime. Archibald recorded a multi-goal
performance for the first time this season.
Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who completed a
three-game road trip by winning on back-to-back days after Saturday's 4-1
triumph at Florida. Edmonton's overtime record improved to 5-6, while the team
won a game that extended beyond regulation for the first time since a 4-3
shootout victory over Arizona on Nov. 24.
Sebastian Aho provided two goals and an assist for Carolina. Trevor van
Riemsdyk had the other goal just 12 seconds into the contest while fellow
defenseman Jaccob Slavin supplied two assists.
Devils 4, Blue Jackets 3 (SO)
Jesper Bratt scored in the seventh round of the shootout for host New Jersey,
which capped a hectic day by coming back from a two-goal deficit to outlast
Columbus in Newark, N.J.
The Devils, who entered Sunday with the fourth-fewest points in the NHL,
traded captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders a couple of hours before
faceoff and dealt center Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the
game.
Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Palmieri all scored in the second period
for the Devils, while goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves.
The 55 shots against were the most surrendered by New Jersey since the St.
Louis Blues racked up 57 shots in a 6-5 overtime win on March 10, 1984.
Penguins 5, Red Wings 1
Patric Hornqvist scored two goals in the first two periods and added an assist
as Pittsburgh eased past visiting Detroit.
Captain Sidney Crosby, Sam Lafferty and defenseman Kris Letang also scored for
Pittsburgh and Andrew Agozzino added an assist. Matt Murray made 27 saves for
the Penguins in their third win over Detroit this season.
Valtteri Filppula scored the lone goal for Detroit, which went winless on its
four-game road trip.
Bruins 3, Rangers 1
Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves and visiting Boston recorded a victory over New
York.
Charlie McAvoy scored late in the first period and Charlie Coyle scored a
short-handed goal late in the second as the Bruins improved to 13-3-1 in their
last 17 games and moved three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the
most points in the league.
The Bruins also beat the Rangers for the fourth consecutive time and won their
third straight overall.
Senators 4, Stars 3 (OT)
Ottawa's Artem Anisimov scored on a breakaway 3:48 into overtime and the host
Senators beat Dallas in the second night of back-to-backs for both teams.
Linemate Brady Tkachuk -- who assisted on the winner -- notched a three-point
night with a tally and two assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and a
helper, and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators, who won for just the second
time in 10 games against Central Division teams (2-7-1).
Dallas defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns notched markers, Joe
Pavelski potted a goal, and Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each assisted
twice for the Stars, who lost for the first time in five games (4-0-1) and
were prevented from securing a three-game road sweep in Eastern Canada (though
they did extend their road point streak to seven at 5-0-2).
Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 2
Buffalo struck for three goals in a span of 1:31 during the third period to
end a tie and earn a victory over visiting Toronto.
Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Jimmy Vesey scored in quick succession after
Toronto's Zach Hyman had tied the game at 2 early in the third period.
Johan Larsson, who also had an assist, and Conor Sheary scored the other goals
for the Sabres, who have won three in a row. Colin Miller and Rasmus
Ristolainen each added two assists. Yegor Korshkov also scored for the Maple
Leafs, who have lost two of three.
Jets 3, Blackhawks 2
Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu scored his first goal of the season early in the
third period to lift host Winnipeg past Chicago.
Mason Appleton joined Beaulieu with a goal and an assist, Jack Roslovic also
tallied and Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 31 shots as the Jets improved to
5-2-1 in their last eight games.
Patrick Kane scored his team-leading 27th goal, Ryan Carpenter also tallied
and Corey Crawford finished with 35 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped
six of their last seven games (1-4-2).
Ducks 5, Canucks 1
Adam Henrique scored two goals for visiting Anaheim in a win against
Vancouver.
Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, Sam Steel and Brendan Guhle also scored,
and John Gibson made 37 saves for the Ducks, who improved to 4-0-2 in their
past six road games.
Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves
for the Canucks, who were unable to retake first place in the Pacific Division
after the Edmonton Oilers won on Saturday and Sunday to move one point in
front.
Predators 2, Blues 1
Kyle Turris scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as Nashville
defeated visiting St. Louis.
Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who won their third straight game
overall while completing their four-game season series sweep of the Central
Division-leading Blues. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne made 38 saves.
Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, who lost their fifth consecutive game, and
Jordan Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots in goal.
