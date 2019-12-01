NHL roundup: Avs rout Blackhawks in Rantanen’s return

Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and two assists, Tyson Jost also scored and

Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who swept the

back-to-back set against Chicago. Colorado won 5-2 in Chicago on Friday night.

Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad and Dominik Kubalik had goals, and Corey Crawford

finished with 13 saves in relief of Robin Lehner for the Blackhawks, who

played without defenseman Duncan Keith due to a groin injury.

Rantanen missed 16 games with a lower-body injury sustained at St. Louis on

Oct. 21. He sat out the third period Saturday for what is believed to be

precautionary reasons.

Flyers 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Ivan Provorov's near end-to-end rush in overtime gave visiting Philadelphia a

win over Montreal.

Provorov's sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime

victory over the Canadiens this season, as the Flyers also needed the extra

frame in a 3-2 result over Montreal on Nov. 7.

The victory caps an outstanding November for the Flyers, who led the NHL with

24 points in the month by earning points in 14 of 16 games (10-2-4). The

Flyers have won four straight games and are unbeaten (5-0-1) over their last

six contests.

Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov combined for 39 saves in a rare two-goalie

shutout for host New York, who snapped a three-game losing streak by beating

Columbus.

Greiss made the first nine saves before exiting for undisclosed reasons with

5:54 left in the opening period. The combined shutout is the third in

Islanders history and the first since April 4, 1998. Greiss, who exited with a

1-0 lead, is the first Islanders goalie to ever earn a win after playing less

than one period.

Anders Lee scored early in the first period, and Mathew Barzal scored late in

the second for the Islanders, who went 0-2-1 on a three-game West Coast road

trip. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have

alternated wins with losses over the last six games.

Sharks 4, Coyotes 2

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as San

Jose rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scored goals and Tomas Hertl had two

assists for San Jose, which tied a franchise record with 11 wins in the month

of November. The Sharks also extended their NHL record of winning when

allowing two goals or less to 45 games.

Nick Schmaltz and Derek Stepan scored goals for Arizona, which had a nine-game

point streak against Pacific Division teams snapped. Antti Raanta finished

with 26 saves.

Capitals 5, Red Wings 2

A battle between the best and worst teams in the NHL had the predictable

outcome, as Alex Ovechkin notched a hat trick and added an assist to lead

Washington past host Detroit.

The Capitals lead the NHL with 43 points and have won five of their last seven

games. Detroit has a league-worst 17 points and is winless in its last nine,

including seven straight regulation losses.

T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, and Ilya Samsonov made

25 saves. Robby Fabbri and Luke Glendening scored for the Red Wings, and

Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots.

Blues 5, Penguins 2

St. Louis got third-period goals from Ivan Barbashev, Mackenzie MacEachern and

Jaden Schwartz to win its third straight game, knocking off visiting

Pittsburgh, which has lost two in a row.

Justin Faulk and Nathan Walker also scored for St. Louis, which is 5-1-1 in

its past seven. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 of 31 Penguins shots.

Sam Lafferty and Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh, which lost its second

straight. Matt Murray made 22 saves. The Penguins played mostly with five

defensemen. Brian Dumoulin was helped off the ice in the first minute after

St. Louis' Zach Sanford fell on his right leg as the two pursued the puck

behind the Pittsburgh net. There was no information on his status.

Rangers 4, Devils 0

Mika Zibanejad and Jesper Fast scored short-handed goals in the third period

and Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves as New York blanked New Jersey in Newark,

N.J.

The Rangers improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games and 10-4-2 in their

last 16, with Zibanejad missing a significant amount of that stretch with an

upper-body injury. New York overcame being penalized for 34 minutes.

Zibanejad scored his second goal since returning on Wednesday. Adam Fox and

Brady Skjel also scored in Georgiev's third career shutout. Mackenzie

Blackwood finished with 19 saves for New Jersey.

Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2

Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist and Carolina

held off host Tampa Bay's third-period rally to win for the first time in

their past 10 trips to Tampa.

Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina, which snapped a two-game losing

streak, and Dougie Hamilton had two assists. Goaltender James Reimer made 36

saves.

Braydon Point and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, whose winless streak

reached three games (0-2-1). Curtis McElhinney stopped 21 of 24 shots. The

Lightning also had its 13-game point streak in the series against Carolina

snapped (11-0-2).

Flames 3, Senators 1

Elias Lindholm's late third-period goal, his first of two goals on the night,

came just after his team saw a lead disappear and proved to be the game winner

as host Calgary beat Ottawa in Calgary's first game after coach Bill Peters

resigned.

Goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who recorded the

1,000th home victory in franchise history.

Peters resigned after investigations began regarding claims that he directed a

racial slur at a player while coaching in the minors and also kicked one of

his players while coaching the Carolina Hurricanes a couple of seasons ago.

Saturday was Geoff Ward's first official game as the Flames' interim coach.

Maple Leafs 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

John Tavares scored his 10th goal of the season at 1:45 of overtime, and host

Toronto defeated Buffalo, its fourth win in five games under new coach Sheldon

Keefe.

Tavares scored on a wrist shot from the left side on a pass from Kasperi

Kapanen. William Nylander also scored for Toronto, while Frederik Andersen

made 29 saves.

Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, and Carter Hutton stopped 41 shots. The

Sabres won the first game of the back-to-back set 6-4 Friday afternoon in

Buffalo.

Panthers 3, Predators 0

Chris Driedger earned a shutout in his first NHL start, and defenseman Anton

Stralman scored twice, leading host Florida to a win over Nashville.

Center Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, who snapped a

three-game losing streak. The win marked a successful start to Florida's

nine-game homestand.

Driedger made 27 saves in his fourth NHL appearance and his first since Oct.

28, 2016. The 25-year-old Driedger -- the Ottawa Senators' third-round pick in

2012 -- earned this opportunity because of his stellar statistics in the

American Hockey League this season -- a 2.09 goals-against average and a .938

save percentage.

Kings 2, Jets 1

Joakim Ryan and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored first-period goals as Los Angeles

started fast and hung on for a victory over Winnipeg to set a franchise record

for home victories in November.

Jack Campbell made 33 saves as the Kings won for the seventh time at home in

the month, but the success was neutralized by an 0-4-1 record on the road.

Campbell made a point-blank save on Mark Scheifele as time expired.

Jack Roslovic scored a third-period goal for the Jets, who were unable to

complete the comeback. Winnipeg went 10-3-1 in November and had to settle for

matching a franchise record for victories in a single month.

Canucks 5, Oilers 2

Tanner Pearson scored twice in a four-point game while Loui Eriksson scored

his first goal of the season as Vancouver collected a road victory over

Edmonton.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves, while Bo Horvat netted three assists

for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. The clubs meet again

Sunday night in the second half of a home-and-home series.

The victory came at a cost for Vancouver, as defenseman Alex Edler suffered an

upper-body injury in the second period.

