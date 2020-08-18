NHL roundup: Avs swamp Coyotes for 3-1 series lead

Nazem Kadri scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Monday in a Western Conference first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Matt Nieto, Joonas Donskoi, Cale Makar, Matt Calvert and Mikko Rantanen also
scored, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves for the second-seeded
Avalanche, who have a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Colorado can close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon.
NHL Results
Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona and Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 of 22 shots
before being pulled after the second period. His replacement, Antti Raanta,
allowed three goals on eight shots.
Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1
Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay
earned a victory in Game 4 in its first-round playoff series against Columbus
at Toronto.
The victory gives the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series.
Tampa Bay can clinch the series with a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.
All of the Lightning's offense came in the first five minutes of the second
period. Tampa Bay's third line of Goodrow, Gourde, and Blake Coleman emerged
from the first intermission with a dominant string of shifts that resulted in
two goals.
Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3
Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and Boston racked up four goals in a span of less
than seven minutes in the third period to wipe out a two-goal deficit and
defeat Carolina in Game 4 at Toronto. The Bruins hold a 3-1 lead in the
first-round Eastern Conference playoff series going into Game 5 on Wednesday.
Brad Marchand notched the go-ahead goal with 8:20 remaining, just 90 seconds
after Connor Clifton's tying goal. DeBrusk posted the first and final goals
for Boston. Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots.
Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the
Hurricanes, and James Reimer made 29 saves.
Blues 3, Canucks 1
Ryan O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist to lead St. Louis over
Vancouver in Edmonton, evening their opening-round Western Conference playoff
series at two games apiece.
The Blues, who won on consecutive nights after losing the first two games of
the best-of-seven series, have all the momentum heading into Wednesday's
critical Game 5. St. Louis goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves while registering
his second victory in as many nights. Alex Pietrangelo added a goal in the
second period.
J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period for the Canucks and Jacob
Markstrom made 34 saves, who failed to score on seven power-play chances.
Vancouver converted six of 11 man-advantage opportunities in the first three
games of the series.
--Field Level Media