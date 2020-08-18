NHL roundup: Avs swamp Coyotes for 3-1 series lead

Nazem Kadri scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Monday in a Western Conference first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.

Matt Nieto, Joonas Donskoi, Cale Makar, Matt Calvert and Mikko Rantanen also

scored, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves for the second-seeded

Avalanche, who have a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Colorado can close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Ice Hockey NHL Results 9 HOURS AGO

Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona and Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 of 22 shots

before being pulled after the second period. His replacement, Antti Raanta,

allowed three goals on eight shots.

Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1

Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay

earned a victory in Game 4 in its first-round playoff series against Columbus

at Toronto.

The victory gives the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series.

Tampa Bay can clinch the series with a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.

All of the Lightning's offense came in the first five minutes of the second

period. Tampa Bay's third line of Goodrow, Gourde, and Blake Coleman emerged

from the first intermission with a dominant string of shifts that resulted in

two goals.

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3

Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and Boston racked up four goals in a span of less

than seven minutes in the third period to wipe out a two-goal deficit and

defeat Carolina in Game 4 at Toronto. The Bruins hold a 3-1 lead in the

first-round Eastern Conference playoff series going into Game 5 on Wednesday.

Brad Marchand notched the go-ahead goal with 8:20 remaining, just 90 seconds

after Connor Clifton's tying goal. DeBrusk posted the first and final goals

for Boston. Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots.

Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the

Hurricanes, and James Reimer made 29 saves.

Blues 3, Canucks 1

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist to lead St. Louis over

Vancouver in Edmonton, evening their opening-round Western Conference playoff

series at two games apiece.

The Blues, who won on consecutive nights after losing the first two games of

the best-of-seven series, have all the momentum heading into Wednesday's

critical Game 5. St. Louis goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves while registering

his second victory in as many nights. Alex Pietrangelo added a goal in the

second period.

J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period for the Canucks and Jacob

Markstrom made 34 saves, who failed to score on seven power-play chances.

Vancouver converted six of 11 man-advantage opportunities in the first three

games of the series.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL remains coronavirus-free inside bubbles 12 HOURS AGO