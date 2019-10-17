NHL roundup: Avs take 1st loss as Pens win in OT

Tanev's shot from the bottom of the left circle was inadvertently knocked

across the goal line by Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog near the far post.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel scored and Matt Murray

made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which won its fourth straight.

Matt Calvert and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who entered the

game 5-0-0, the last remaining NHL team without a loss. Philipp Grubauer made

30 saves for Colorado.

Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 3

John Carlson finished with one goal and two assists and host Washington used a

three-goal burst over 78 seconds in the second period to top Toronto and pick

up its first home win in four tries this season.

Carlson now has three goals and 11 assists to rank among the NHL scoring

leaders. The defenseman assisted on Washington's first two goals and scored

the fourth one, while Nicklas Backstrom added a goal and an assist, and Jakub

Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for the Capitals.

Toronto got first-period goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Ilya Mikheyev,

seemingly taking charge with a 2-0 lead. But rookie Ilya Samsonov, starting in

goal for Washington, recovered to make 29 saves. Michael Hutchinson made 28

saves for Toronto.

Blue Jackets 3, Stars 2

Zach Werenski and Alexander Wennberg each had first-period goals, and host

Columbus added to Dallas' early-season misery.

Sonny Milano added a highlight-reel, third-period goal, and Joonas Korpisalo

stopped 30 shots as the Blue Jackets posted back-to-back wins for the first

time on the young season. Columbus also extended its winning streak over

Dallas to eight games.

The Stars fell to 1-6-1 and continue to struggle on offense. Miro Heiskanen

scored near the end of the first period, and Joe Pavelski finally got his

first goal with Dallas, which has totaled just 15 goals and is a paltry

1-for-24 on the power play.

--Field Level Media