NHL roundup: Blackhawks end Bruins’ win streak despite 3-goal rally

Ryan Carpenter, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat tallied in regulation for the

Blackhawks, who won for just the second time in their past eight games

(2-5-1). Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots in his return from an illness.

Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wagner and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who

extended their points streak to 13 games (9-0-4) and still haven't lost in

regulation at home (12-0-5). Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.

Toews' winner came after David Pastrnak couldn't get the puck around him,

allowing Toews to skate up ice alone and beat Rask for his fifth goal of the

season.

Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2

Gabriel Landeskog scored in his return to the lineup, Matt Calvert had a goal

and an assist, Colorado stretched its winning streak to five with a win in

Montreal.

Ryan Graves also scored, and Pavel Francouz had 16 of his 38 saves in the

third period for the Avalanche, who have also won the first two of a

three-game road trip. The Canadiens, on the other hand, are 1-6-3 in their

last 10.

Andre Burakovsky also returned to give the Colorado Avalanche a major shot in

the arm. Landeskog missed 16 games with a right leg injury, and Burakovsky

missed three games with an upper-body injury.

Islanders 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Ryan Pulock scored with 1:40 left in overtime for New York to edge Vegas in

Uniondale, N.Y.

The winning goal came on the power play generated when Jonathan Marchessault

tripped Mathew Barzal in the neutral zone. Pulock scored from point-blank

range 10 seconds later.

Cal Clutterbuck and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who have won

three of four. Alex Tuch and Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights, who

had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2 (SO)

Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov was the only player to convert in the shootout in

a victory against visiting San Jose in a game that came full circle for the

second-year forward.

Svechnikov, who was Carolina's third shooter in the shootout, began the game's

scoring in the opening minute and then came through to help close out the

victory. Warren Foegele assisted on two goals, while Svechnikov also picked up

an assist.

Marcus Sorensen and Logan Couture scored for the Sharks in regulation.

Carolina had lost three of its previous four games. The Sharks have lost

back-to-back games for the first time since the first two days of November.

Stars 3, Jets 2 (OT)

Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 2:58 to go in overtime as host

Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Winnipeg.

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty for holding Pavelski's

stick, and Pavelski then tapped in a backhanded pass by Tyler Seguin from in

front of the net 31 seconds later for the game-winner. It was Pavelski's sixth

goal of the season and first in 11 games.

Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov also scored goals, and Seguin and Miro Heiskanen

each had a pair of assists for Dallas, which had blown a 2-0 lead in the third

period. Ben Bishop finished with 36 saves. Connor Hellebuyck also had 36 saves

for the Jets, who got goals from Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.

Wild 5, Lightning 4

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello notched a goal and two assists as Minnesota won

its fifth straight with a win at Tampa Bay.

Carson Soucy and Jason Zucker each contributed a goal and an assist, and Joel

Eriksson Ek and Victor Rask also tallied for Minnesota, which has points in 11

straight games (8-0-3). Jonas Brodin added two helpers, and Alex Stalock made

30 saves to move to 5-0-2 in his last seven decisions.

Erik Cernak recorded a goal and an assist, and Mikhail Sergachev, Victor

Hedman and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are 3-5-1 against

Western Conference foes.

Coyotes 3, Flyers 2

Phil Kessel scored a pair of power-play goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves

as visiting Arizona skated to victory over Philadelphia.

Conor Garland added his team-leading 11th goal in the third period, and

Clayton Keller notched two assists for the Coyotes, who leapfrogged idle

Edmonton into first place in the Pacific Division. Arizona has won the first

two contests of its four-game road trip and improved to 10-3-3 away from home

this season.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen scored in the third period, and Brian Elliott

finished with 15 saves for the Flyers, who saw their season-high five-game

winning streak and 11-game home point run (7-0-4) come to a halt.

Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 2

Artemi Panarin -- who left Columbus for New York via free agency last summer

-- made a triumphant return to Ohio by scoring the game-winning goal for the

visiting Rangers.

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 45 saves in the victory, a game in

which New York was outplayed but erased an early deficit with three

consecutive goals.

New York has posted a 5-1-1 record in its last seven games while Columbus lost

for the fourth time in five games.

Flames 4, Sabres 3

Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist, while Milan Lucic netted his

first goal of the season as host Calgary scored four straight goals to net a

comeback victory over Buffalo.

Goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who have won three

straight games and are on a 4-0-1 run since a six-game losing streak.

With the Flames trailing 1-0, Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal with 3:18

remaining in the opening frame tied the game. Tobias Rieder then made his

400th NHL game more memorable when he tallied a short-handed goal to give the

Flames a 2-1 edge just past the midway point of the second period. With the

Flames up 3-1, Lucic snapped a 27-game drought with the eventual game winner

at 3:58 of the third.

--Field Level Media