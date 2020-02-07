NHL roundup: Blackwood, Wood lead as Devils blank Flyers

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha each added one goal for the

Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-0-3). The Devils, who are in

last place in the Metropolitan Division, scored three goals in the third

period on four shots.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped only 13 of 17 shots before being

pulled for Alex Lyon. Starter Carter Hart continues to be sidelined with an

abdominal strain.

The Flyers entered the night with the NHL's best home winning percentage and

an 18-4-4 record. This was only their fifth home loss all season.

Lightning 4, Penguins 2

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay record by

extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games in a

win over visiting Pittsburgh. Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL with 28 wins,

passed Nikolai Khabibulin, who had points in 16 straight games for the

Lightning in 2003.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos

and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the

Lightning, who never trailed in winning their fifth straight overall and

eighth straight at home.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino scored for the

Penguins, who had won two in a row. Matt Murray, who had won six straight

starts, made 25 saves.

Islanders 5, Kings 3

Kieffer Bellows, playing his second NHL game, scored his first two goals --

including the game-winner with 9:50 left to play -- as New York overcame a

pair of two-goal deficits to beat Los Angeles in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Michael Dal Colle, Matt Martin and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders,

who completed a 2-0-1 homestand against Western Conference foes to move into

third place in the Metropolitan Division. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Ben Hutton, Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings, who have lost

eight of nine (1-7-1). Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 3

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored two goals each, helping Carolina

come from behind for a win over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes scored four straight goals in the second and third periods to

turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead, then hung on for their fourth win in six

games.

Alex Goligoski had a goal and assist, Conor Garland scored his team-high 19th

goal and Christian Dvorak scored his fifth goal in seven games for Arizona,

though the Coyotes lost their sixth game in the past seven.

Predators 3, Flames 2

Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros

finished with 37 saves to lead Nashville past host Calgary.

Dante Fabbro also scored a goal for Nashville, which won for the fourth time

in its past five games and moved within one point of Calgary for the second

Western Conference wild-card spot. Roman Josi added two assists, the first of

which was the 400th point of his NHL career.

Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson scored goals for Calgary, which lost its

third straight game, all at home, and is 1-4-1 in its past six games overall.

Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.

Jets 4, Blues 2

Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 37 shots to lead Winnipeg past host St. Louis

for the second time in less than a week.

Jansen Harkins had a goal and an assist, and Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers

also scored goals for Winnipeg in Paul Maurice's 500th game as head coach for

the Jets.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored goals and Jordan Binnington finished

with 21 saves for St. Louis, which had its 11-game home point streak (10-0-1)

snapped. It was just the fifth regulation home loss of the season for the

defending Stanley Cup champs, who fell to 18-5-4 at the Enterprise Center.

Golden Knights 7, Panthers 2

Mark Stone scored two goals and added three assists, leading Vegas to a rout

over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Max Pacioretty added two goals and one assist for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury

made 23 saves to earn his 460th career win, passing Henrik Lundqvist of the

New York Rangers for fifth place on the NHL's all-time list.

Vincent Trocheck registered a goal and an assist, and Mike Hoffman also had a

goal for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida's first-time All-Star this

year, had two assists.

Avalanche 4, Senators 1

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar had a goal and an assist as Colorado won for the

fifth time in six games, beating host Ottawa.

Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves as the Avalanche continued to produce in the

offensive end. Colorado, which posted its first victory at Ottawa since

February 2016, has scored 28 goals over the past six games.

Brady Tkachuk scored his 16th goal of the season and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30

shots for Ottawa, which has lost four in a row (0-2-2). The Senators also are

mired in a 1-5-5 home stretch.

Red Wings 4, Sabres 3 (SO)

Dylan Larkin scored two goals in regulation and another in a shootout as

visiting Detroit snapped a nine-game winless streak by defeating Buffalo.

Larkin's two-goal game was his first since last March 28, also at Buffalo.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored during the shootout, and Tyler Bertuzzi had the

other regulation goal for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier made 29

saves and also stopped two shot attempts during the shootout. The Red Wings

had been 0-8-1 since a 3-2 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan.

10.

Buffalo goalie Jonas Johansson made 18 saves in his first NHL start. Jimmy

Vesey, Scott Wilson and Evan Rodrigues had the Sabres' goals.

Canadiens 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift host Montreal over Anaheim.

Petry added an assist, Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and

Carey Price made 35 saves for the Canadiens, who have won six of eight.

Jakob Silfverberg and Derek Grant scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for

the Ducks, who were trying to win three in a row for the first time since the

first three games of the season.

Wild 4, Canucks 2

Brad Hunt and Kevin Fiala each scored and assisted on the other's tally in

Minnesota's three-goal first period, fueling the win over Vancouver.

Hunt's goal set the offensive tone early for the Wild, who moved to 16-7-4 on

home ice. The defenseman later fed Fiala for his third goal in two games for a

3-0 Wild lead.

Vancouver lost its third straight and finished 2-2-1 on its five-game road

trip. The Canucks played without Elias Pettersson, last year's Calder Trophy

winner as the league's top rookie, due to a lower-body injury suffered against

the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Sharks 6, Oilers 3

Timo Meier scored twice as San Jose rallied from an early two-goal deficit to

defeat host Edmonton.

Evander Kane, Maxim Letunov, Stefan Noesen and Kevin Labanc also scored for

the Sharks, who got goals from all four of their forward lines. Goaltender

Aaron Dell made 28 saves as San Jose completed a sweep of the Alberta teams

after winning 3-1 Tuesday in Calgary.

Sam Gagner, Connor McDavid and Ethan Bear scored for the Oilers, who suffered

their second consecutive defeat. Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 of 31 shots.

