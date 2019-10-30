NHL roundup: Bonino hat trick lifts Preds to 4th straight win

Pekka Rinne stopped all 20 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout

and the 57th of his career. Nashville improved its season-high winning streak

to four games in a row.

The Blackhawks were blanked for the second time in three games. They allowed

51 shots but stayed within reach for the majority of the game because

goaltender Robin Lehner made 48 saves, five off his career high.

Rocco Grimaldi assisted on all three of Bonino's goals. Craig Smith had two

assists, and Dante Fabbro had one.

Penguins 7, Flyers 1

Seven Pittsburgh players scored, and the Penguins rode a four-goal first

period to a walloping of visiting Philadelphia.

Dominik Kahun, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two

assists, and the Penguins also got goals from Justin Schultz, Jared McCann,

Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese in winning their second straight game and

seventh in their past 10.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray, coming off a shutout, gave up one goal on

30 shots. Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their second in a

row.

Hurricanes 2, Flames 1

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the third period, including one on a

surprising maneuver, as Carolina topped Calgary in Raleigh, N.C., to finish

one of the best Octobers in team history.

Svechnikov's winning goal came on a power play with 7:25 remaining. It was his

second straight two-goal game. The Hurricanes improved to 8-3-1 to match their

most victories and points in October in franchise history.

Svechnikov's first goal was unorthodox as he scooped the puck and held it on

his stick from behind the net, taking a lacrosse-style shot and putting the

puck past Calgary goalie David Rittich.

Red Wings 3, Oilers 1

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves, and Detroit scored twice midway through the first

period to defeat visiting Edmonton, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Dylan Larkin, Patrik Nemeth and Filip Hronek scored for Detroit, which had

seven regulation defeats and one overtime loss during the skid. The Red Wings

also won at Little Caesars Arena for the first time since their home opener.

Leon Draisaitl scored his 10th goal of the season for the Oilers, while Mikko

Koskinen stopped 25 shots.

Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:00 of

overtime, and visiting Washington defeated Toronto.

The Maple Leafs had killed off William Nylander's tripping penalty in

overtime, but Mitch Marner took a high-sticking penalty. This time, Ovechkin,

who also had two assists, fired home his 11th goal of the season from the left

circle.

John Carlson also scored twice for the Capitals, and Nicklas Backstrom added

two assists. Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs.

Andreas Johnsson also scored.

Stars 6, Wild 3

Alexander Radulov had a hat trick and an assist, and Tyler Seguin and Joe

Pavelski each added a goal and two assists as host Dallas rallied from a 3-0

second-period deficit with six consecutive goals to defeat Minnesota.

Roope Hintz also scored a goal while Miro Heiskanen added two assists for

Dallas, which won for the fourth time in five games. Anton Khudobin, taking

over for Ben Bishop after the first period, finished with 11 saves for the

Stars. Bishop stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced before Dallas coach Jim

Montgomery pulled him.

Eric Staal had a goal and an assist while Jason Zucker and Ryan Suter also

scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock finished with 31 saves.

Bruins 5, Sharks 1

Boston scored two first-period power-play goals against the league's top

penalty-killing unit and never looked back, dominating visiting San Jose.

David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man advantage, and Charlie

Coyle, Chris Wagner and Brandon Carlo added even-strength tallies as the

Bruins won their fourth straight. Pastrnak extended his points streak to 10

games (12 goals, 12 assists), and Brad Marchand had an assist to increase his

run to 11 straight (seven goals, 14 assists). Krejci also had an assist in his

first game off the injured list.

Brent Burns scored a goal, and Martin Jones made 36 saves for the Sharks, who

are on a 1-4-1 skid. Entering the contest, San Jose had killed 93.2 percent of

its short-handed situations. Boston's power play was No. 2 in the league,

scoring on 32.4 percent of its chances.

Rangers 4, Lightning 1

Filip Chytil and Adam Fox scored within a five-minute span late in the third

period -- Fox's goal being the first of his career -- as host New York earned

a much-needed victory over Tampa Bay.

Kaapo Kakko scored on the power play in the second period and Ryan Strome

added an empty-netter with 45.2 seconds left in the third for the Rangers, who

won for just the second time in the past eight games (2-5-1). Goalie Alexandar

Georgiev made 29 saves.

Nikita Kucherov scored in the first for the Lightning, who have lost two

straight and three of four (1-2-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 38 saves.

Ducks 7, Jets 4

Troy Terry and Derek Grant scored 1:10 apart to take control of what was a tie

game as host Anaheim used a four-goal outburst in the second period to rally

and take down Winnipeg.

Ducks veterans Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique also scored in the second period

as Anaheim set a season high for goals scored. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck

was pulled from the game after Grant scored the Ducks' fourth goal of the

second period.

A total of five goals were scored by both teams in the second period with four

of them coming in a chaotic 2:52 span. Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals

for the Jets, who were coming off a victory over the Calgary Flames in the

outdoor Heritage Classic but have now lost five times in their past seven

games.

