NHL roundup: Bruins clip ‘Canes without Rask

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves in a surprise appearance, while Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins overcame a roster change to win 3-1 in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Sean Kuraly supplied Boston's other goal as the Bruins took a 2-1 series lead.

David Krejci posted two assists. Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Monday

night.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opted out of the rest of the playoffs because of

personal reasons, in an announcement that came about 90 minutes prior to the

start of the game. Halak had played in only the opener of the first five games

for Boston since the season resumed earlier this month.

Nino Niederreiter scored Carolina's only goal on Halak's error playing the

puck. Goalie Petr Mrazek, back in action after sitting out Game 2, made 36

stops for the Hurricanes.

Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2

A dazzling Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves to lead Arizona past Colorado, avoiding

a 3-0 hole and finding new life in the playoff series, which resumes with Game

4 on Monday.

Kuemper held strong despite an Avalanche onslaught for much of the afternoon.

He recorded 20 saves in the first period alone, which set a franchise record

for most saves in a postseason period. The Coyotes mustered just 23 shots

total.

With 80 seconds left in the game and the Coyotes leading 2-1, Arizona's Taylor

Hall scored an empty-net goal, only to see Colorado's Mikko Rantanen score

with 56.8 seconds remaining to set up a frantic finish. The Coyotes' Lawson

Crouse sealed the deal with another empty-net goal with five seconds left in

the game.

Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2

Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal in a decisive second period, and Tampa

Bay killed off all four power plays, including a lengthy five-on-three, to

defeat Columbus.

The victory gives the second-seeded Lightning a 2-1 lead over the No. 7 Blue

Jackets in the best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern

Conference. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn and Victor Hedman also scored, and goalie Andrei

Vasilevskiy stopped 15 shots -- facing just seven over the final two periods.

Riley Nash and Eric Robinson netted goals, Nash added a helper and netminder

Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in his first start of the Western Conference

first round, leading Vegas past Chicago and into a commanding 3-0 lead in the

series.

William Karlsson scored short-handed, and Patrick Brown scored in his first

game of the series for the top-seeded Golden Knights, who can sweep the

best-of-seven series with another win in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Olli Maatta scored, and Corey Crawford made 24 saves for the 12th-seeded

Blackhawks.

