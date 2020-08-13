NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the longest games in NHL history.

Bergeron shot from the right side just inside the left post past goaltender

Petr Mrazek, after receiving a pass from David Pastrnak that went through the

legs of Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson. Bergeron's first goal of the

postseason gave the Bruins their first victory since the NHL restart earlier

this month.

Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins, who swept

the Hurricanes in last year's Eastern Conference finals. Boston goalie Tuukka

Rask made 25 saves. Edmundson, Brock McGinn and Haydn Fleury had goals for the

Hurricanes, and Mrazek stopped 36 shots.

Game 1 was rescheduled from Tuesday night because the Tuesday afternoon game

between Columbus and Tampa Bay, played on the same ice in Scotiabank Arena,

went into a fifth overtime. Rather than a late-night start, the NHL pushed

Game 1 of the Carolina-Boston series to an 11 a.m. ET start Wednesday.

Islanders 4, Capitals 2

New York scored four goals in a span of less than 13 minutes bridging the

second and third periods and came back to stun Washington 4-2 in Game 1 of the

Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Toronto.

Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee scored the first two goals for the Islanders

before Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier produced the go-ahead and insurance

goals. Bailey scored the go-ahead short-handed goal at 6:52 of the third.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves.

T.J. Oshie scored a pair of power play goals in the second period for the

Capitals to forge a 2-0 lead. Goalie Braden Holtby recorded 23 saves. Game 2

in the series is Friday night.

Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0

Third-period goals 10 seconds apart by Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher broke a

scoreless game, and Colorado beat Arizona to claim its Stanley Cup playoff

series opener in Edmonton.

Mikko Rantanen added a third goal just 73 seconds after Compher's tally for

the favored Avalanche.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer needed to make only 14 saves for the shutout

victory, his second career playoff goose egg. Darcy Kuemper finished with 37

saves for the Coyotes.

Flyers 2, Canadiens 1

Joel Farabee's quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period lifted

Philadelphia to a win over Montreal in the opening game of a first-round

Eastern Conference playoff series in Toronto.

Farabee's rebound goal came 16 seconds after Montreal tied it. Jakub Voracek

also scored for the Flyers, the top seed in the East, and Carter Hart made 27

saves.

Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, the eighth seed. Carey Price stopped 29

of 31 shots.

