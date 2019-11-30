NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win
David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday.
David Pastrnak tied the score in the third period, and Sean Kuraly also scored
as the Bruins ran their winning streak to six games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 26
shots.
Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers, who had their
three-game winning streak end. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves.
Krejci went top shelf for the game-winner in overtime after Pastrnak crashed
the net to draw in the defense. Halak also earned an assist on the goal.
Capitals 4, Lightning 3 (OT)
Dmitry Orlov scored the game-winner in overtime to cap a two-point game as
host Washington erased a third-period deficit to beat Tampa Bay.
Orlov became the hero 3:03 into overtime when he ripped a high short-side shot
home for his second goal of the season. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made
27 saves for the win, while T.J. Oshie collected three assists.
The Capitals got to OT by erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third. First, Jakub
Vrana made it one-goal game when he slipped a sharp-angled shot into the net
at 3:45 of the period. Then, Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal, a patented
one-timer from the top of the left circle, tied the game at 11:36.
Jets 3, Ducks 0
Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading 12th goal, Kyle Connor recorded his
10th, and Connor Hellebuyck needed to make just 24 saves for his second
shutout as surging Winnipeg prevailed at Anaheim to win its third straight
game.
Neal Pionk also scored, and Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine each added two
assists as the Jets improved to 10-2-1 in November. They're also 7-1-0 on the
road this month.
Hellebuyck was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots during Winnipeg's
7-4 loss at Anaheim on Oct. 29. However, he came up big often on Friday, even
while not seeing many shots en route to his 16th career shutout.
Sharks 4, Kings 1
Noah Gregor scored his first career goal, and Logan Couture added another
score in the second period as host San Jose put away from Los Angeles for the
second time in four days.
Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each scored in the first period as the
Sharks won for the fourth time in their past five games. Martin Jones made 33
saves for San Jose.
Kyle Clifford scored his third of the season with less than two minutes
remaining to avoid the shutout as the Kings lost for the third time in their
past four games. Los Angeles lost its eighth consecutive road game, scoring 10
goals in those games.
Wild 7, Senators 2
Minnesota scored six unanswered goals as they put away visiting Ottawa for the
eighth consecutive time.
Jared Spurgeon contributed a goal and two assists, and Ryan Donato and Zach
Parise also scored second-period goals.
Luke Kunin, Ryan Hartman and Jason Zucker added tallies in the final period,
and Jonas Brodin had two assists. Eric Staal had a goal and an assist and
played in his 1,200th NHL game, fifth among active players.
Sabres 6, Maple Leafs 4
Jack Eichel collected two goals and an assist as host Buffalo scored four
times in the second period en route to a win over Toronto.
Casey Mittelstadt scored to snap a 16-game goal drought, and rookie Victor
Olofsson, Jimmy Vesey and Jeff Skinner also tallied for Buffalo, which
received 25 saves from Linus Ullmark.
The Sabres, who snapped a five-game winless skid against the Maple Leafs, will
vie for a sweep of the home-and-home series when the Atlantic Division rivals
reconvene in Toronto on Saturday. The Maple Leafs got two goals from John
Tavares and one apiece from Dmytro Timashov and Kasperi Kapanen.
Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, J.T. Compher scored a goal and
added two assists, and Colorado won at Chicago in the front end of a
back-to-back set.
Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Graves also had goals and Pavel
Francouz stopped 34 shots for the Avalanche, who have won two in a row.
Patrick Kane and Zack Smith scored, and Corey Crawford had 18 saves for the
Blackhawks.
The Avalanche played without forward Andre Burakovsky, who sustained an
upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Edmonton. He did not make the trip
with the team and is considered day-to-day. The teams meet again Saturday
night in Denver.
Flyers 6, Red Wings 1
Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist as host
Philadelphia had little trouble with Detroit, the team with the fewest points
in the NHL.
Shayne Gostisbehere, Kevin Hayes, Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk scored
one goal apiece for the Flyers, who won their third in a row. Jake Voracek
recorded three assists while Matt Niskanen added two assists for the Flyers,
who improved to 8-1-4 at home. They also have recorded at least one point in
five consecutive games.
Robby Fabbri scored the lone goal for the reeling Red Wings, who fell to 0-6-2
in their past eight games. Detroit goaltender Cal Pickard, who played for the
Flyers last season, stopped 29 shots.
