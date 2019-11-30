NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win

David Pastrnak tied the score in the third period, and Sean Kuraly also scored

as the Bruins ran their winning streak to six games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 26

shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers, who had their

three-game winning streak end. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves.

Krejci went top shelf for the game-winner in overtime after Pastrnak crashed

the net to draw in the defense. Halak also earned an assist on the goal.

Capitals 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Dmitry Orlov scored the game-winner in overtime to cap a two-point game as

host Washington erased a third-period deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Orlov became the hero 3:03 into overtime when he ripped a high short-side shot

home for his second goal of the season. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made

27 saves for the win, while T.J. Oshie collected three assists.

The Capitals got to OT by erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third. First, Jakub

Vrana made it one-goal game when he slipped a sharp-angled shot into the net

at 3:45 of the period. Then, Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal, a patented

one-timer from the top of the left circle, tied the game at 11:36.

Jets 3, Ducks 0

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading 12th goal, Kyle Connor recorded his

10th, and Connor Hellebuyck needed to make just 24 saves for his second

shutout as surging Winnipeg prevailed at Anaheim to win its third straight

game.

Neal Pionk also scored, and Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine each added two

assists as the Jets improved to 10-2-1 in November. They're also 7-1-0 on the

road this month.

Hellebuyck was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots during Winnipeg's

7-4 loss at Anaheim on Oct. 29. However, he came up big often on Friday, even

while not seeing many shots en route to his 16th career shutout.

Sharks 4, Kings 1

Noah Gregor scored his first career goal, and Logan Couture added another

score in the second period as host San Jose put away from Los Angeles for the

second time in four days.

Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each scored in the first period as the

Sharks won for the fourth time in their past five games. Martin Jones made 33

saves for San Jose.

Kyle Clifford scored his third of the season with less than two minutes

remaining to avoid the shutout as the Kings lost for the third time in their

past four games. Los Angeles lost its eighth consecutive road game, scoring 10

goals in those games.

Wild 7, Senators 2

Minnesota scored six unanswered goals as they put away visiting Ottawa for the

eighth consecutive time.

Jared Spurgeon contributed a goal and two assists, and Ryan Donato and Zach

Parise also scored second-period goals.

Luke Kunin, Ryan Hartman and Jason Zucker added tallies in the final period,

and Jonas Brodin had two assists. Eric Staal had a goal and an assist and

played in his 1,200th NHL game, fifth among active players.

Sabres 6, Maple Leafs 4

Jack Eichel collected two goals and an assist as host Buffalo scored four

times in the second period en route to a win over Toronto.

Casey Mittelstadt scored to snap a 16-game goal drought, and rookie Victor

Olofsson, Jimmy Vesey and Jeff Skinner also tallied for Buffalo, which

received 25 saves from Linus Ullmark.

The Sabres, who snapped a five-game winless skid against the Maple Leafs, will

vie for a sweep of the home-and-home series when the Atlantic Division rivals

reconvene in Toronto on Saturday. The Maple Leafs got two goals from John

Tavares and one apiece from Dmytro Timashov and Kasperi Kapanen.

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, J.T. Compher scored a goal and

added two assists, and Colorado won at Chicago in the front end of a

back-to-back set.

Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Graves also had goals and Pavel

Francouz stopped 34 shots for the Avalanche, who have won two in a row.

Patrick Kane and Zack Smith scored, and Corey Crawford had 18 saves for the

Blackhawks.

The Avalanche played without forward Andre Burakovsky, who sustained an

upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Edmonton. He did not make the trip

with the team and is considered day-to-day. The teams meet again Saturday

night in Denver.

Flyers 6, Red Wings 1

Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist as host

Philadelphia had little trouble with Detroit, the team with the fewest points

in the NHL.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Kevin Hayes, Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk scored

one goal apiece for the Flyers, who won their third in a row. Jake Voracek

recorded three assists while Matt Niskanen added two assists for the Flyers,

who improved to 8-1-4 at home. They also have recorded at least one point in

five consecutive games.

Robby Fabbri scored the lone goal for the reeling Red Wings, who fell to 0-6-2

in their past eight games. Detroit goaltender Cal Pickard, who played for the

Flyers last season, stopped 29 shots.

Golden Knights 2, Coyotes 1 (SO)

Alex Tuch scored a goal in regulation and the game-winner in the third round

of the shootout to carry host Vegas past Arizona in Las Vegas.

Tuch deked Arizona's Darcy Kuemper with a backhand fake and then fired a

forehand shot over the goaltender's left pad to give Vegas its second straight

victory.

Jonathan Marchessault had scored in the first round of the shootout for the

Golden Knights before Christian Dvorak tied it starting the third round -- the

first goal allowed in 19 career shootout attempts by Vegas goaltender Malcolm

Subban. Subban, making his third consecutive start as Marc-Andre Fleury left

the team to deal with the illness and subsequent death of his father, finished

with 35 saves to win back-to-back games for the first time since March. He

improved to 2-4-2 this season.

Blue Jackets 5, Penguins 2

Gustav Nyquist had a hat trick and Nick Foligno scored twice to pace host

Columbus past Pittsburgh, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Blue Jackets, who are 5-2-1 in their past eight games, scored twice on the

power play and built a 4-1 lead through two periods. They were 1-6-3 in their

previous 10 games against Pittsburgh. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 of 31

Penguins shots and Nyquist registered his second career hat trick.

Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang scored and Evgeni Malkin had two assists for

Pittsburgh, which had its three-game winning streak and six-game point streak

snapped. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

Blues 3, Stars 1

Ryan O'Reilly's late goal in virtually the blink of an eye after his team

relinquished a lead gave St. Louis the lead for good in defeating host Dallas.

Just 18 seconds after Roope Hintz tied the game 1-1 with 3:11 remaining for

the Stars, O'Reilly netted his sixth goal of the season. Ivan Barbashev's

empty-net goal with 2.1 seconds left on the clock finished the scoring. Colton

Parayko also scored for St. Louis, which got 31 saves from goaltender Jake

Allen.

The Central Division-leading Blues have won two straight games, picked up a

point in their last nine road games (7-0-2), and are 11-2-3 in their last 16

games overall. Goalie Ben Bishop made 37 saves for the Stars, who have lost

two straight.

Predators 3, Hurricanes 0

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots for a shutout of host Carolina

in Raleigh, N.C., as Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok and Austin Watson scored

for the Predators, who caught the Hurricanes off guard early and used that

leverage for a solid performance.

The Predators have a four-game points streak, as they rebounded from an

overtime loss Wednesday to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rinne, who hadn't played in Nashville's previous three games, notched his

third shutout of the season. He has a team-high nine victories. Carolina was

blanked for the first time this season, and lost its second straight.

