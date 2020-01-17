NHL roundup: Bruins score 4 unanswered to upend Pens

Sean Kuraly and Par Lindholm also tallied, and Karson Kuhlman and David

Pastrnak each had two assists as the Bruins won for the fourth time in their

last six games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots in net.

Sidney Crosby scored 24 seconds in for the Penguins, who were blanked the rest

of the way. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves as Pittsburgh had a four-game winning

streak snapped.

The first of two games in four days between the clubs featured 13 penalties,

including two matching sets of roughing calls. Torey Krug and Patric Hornqvist

dropped the gloves late in the second period and were assessed fighting

majors.

Flames 2, Leafs 1 (SO)

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout and visiting Calgary

defeated Toronto.

It was the sixth win in the past seven games for the Flames, who have defeated

the Maple Leafs twice this season.

Derek Ryan scored in the second period for the Flames. William Nylander tied

the game for the Maple Leafs with a power-play goal in the third period.

Ducks 4, Predators 2

Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson each had a goal and an assist, and visiting

Anaheim ended a season-high, four-game point-free streak with a win against

Nashville.

Derek Grant scored short-handed in his first game back from injury, Adam

Henrique also scored, and Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler each had two assists for

the Ducks. Anaheim's only other win since Dec. 27 came in a 5-4 shootout

victory against the visiting Predators on Jan. 5.

Viktor Arvidsson and Mikael Granlund scored, and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for

Nashville, which missed a chance to win three in a row for the first time

since late October.

Golden Knights 4, Senators 2

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist in his return to Ottawa and Marc-Andre

Fleury had 33 saves while moving into a tie for fifth on the NHL's all-time

wins list as visiting Vegas won in Peter DeBoer's head coaching debut.

DeBoer, fired by the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 11, replaced Gerard Gallant, who

was fired on Wednesday morning. DeBoer picked up his 416th coaching victory

(416-329-111). Vegas is his fourth head coaching stop.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Vegas. It was the 458th

career victory for Fleury, who snapped a personal three-game losing streak

while moving into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers. Martin

Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins.

Wild 3, Lightning 2

Zach Parise scored his team-leading 17th goal and backup Alex Stalock was

solid in net as Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak with its victory

over Tampa Bay in Saint Paul, Minn.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Suter each scored second-period goals for the Wild,

who showed plenty of fight and spirit to win for just the second time in eight

games.

Nikita Kucherov's second goal of the night and 20th of the season off the

power play with 10:28 left in regulation got Tampa Bay within 3-2. Minnesota,

though, hung tough and held off the Lightning, who have dropped two of three

following their season-high 10-game winning streak.

Avalanche 4, Sharks 0

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, Matt Calvert scored a shorthanded goal, and

Colorado beat San Jose in Denver.

Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Ryan Graves also scored for Colorado, which

snapped a four-game skid (0-2-2) and beat the Sharks for the first time in its

last five regular-season meetings. San Jose outlasted the Avalanche in the

second round of last year's Western Conference playoffs with a home win in

Game 7.

The shutout was Grubauer's first of the season and 10th of his career. He has

blanked San Jose twice in six matchups, and also blanked the Sharks in Game 4

of their playoff series last spring. Martin Jones had 34 saves for San Jose,

which has lost two straight.

Canucks 3, Coyotes 1

Jake Virtanan scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as Vancouver

extended its home winning streak to seven games with a victory against

Arizona.

Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson had

two assists and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves. Vancouver won for

the 10th time in its past 13 games.

Christian Dvorak scored the lone goal for the Coyotes. Adin Hill, making his

third straight start after lower-body injuries to goalies Darcy Kuemper and

Antti Raanta, stopped 22 of 24 shots.

Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2

Nick Foligno made up for a blunder moments earlier by scoring the game-winning

goal with 1:41 remaining as Columbus defeated visiting Carolina.

Foligno's unassisted tally allowed the Blue Jackets to win for the fifth time

in their last six games. Emil Bemstrom and Cam Atkinson, who returned from a

12-game absence, also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Even though Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins' shutout streak ended at two

games, he racked up 32 saves. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal scored for the

Hurricanes, who have lost two games in a row.

Panthers 4, Kings 3

Emergency call-up Sam Montembeault came off the bench in the first period and

recorded 23 saves, backstopping Florida to a win over Los Angeles in Sunrise,

Fla.

With top goalie Sergei Bobrovsky out for his second straight game due to an

upper-body injury, backup Chris Driedger got the nod and stopped all four

shots he faced before leaving with an injury in the first period.

Evgenii Dadonov reached the 20-goal plateau, and Frank Vatrano, Mike Matheson

and Brian Boyle also tallied for the Panthers, who won for the seventh time in

10 games and ended their January home schedule with a 3-1-0 mark.

Capitals 5, Devils 2

Alex Ovechkin finished with a hat trick as Washington defeated visiting New

Jersey.

Ovechkin now has 31 goals this season, including five in the last two games.

That was the 25th hat trick of his career, which tops all active players.

Ovechkin has 689 career goals, one behind Mario Lemieux, who is in 10th place

on the all-time list.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov finished with 32 saves and won his ninth consecutive

start as the Caps gained some revenge against the Devils, who beat them 5-1

last weekend. Wayne Simmonds and Blake Coleman (shorthanded) scored for the

Devils.

Rangers 3, Islanders 2

Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal with 24.6 seconds left in the third

period as the visiting New York Rangers edged the Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y.

Zibanejad and Tony DeAngelo also scored as the Rangers beat their local rivals

for the second time this week -- the Rangers won 6-2 on Monday -- and for the

fourth time in five games overall.

Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who have lost

three of four (1-2-1). Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 25 saves.

Canadiens 4, Flyers 1

Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals and Tomas Tatar added one goal and two assists

as visiting Montreal defeated Philadelphia.

Artturi Lehkonen had one goal and Phillip Danault three assists for the

Canadiens, who were 2-8-1 in their previous 11 games. Canadiens goaltender

Carey Price made 40 saves, the fourth time this season he has stopped at least

40 shots in a game.

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who had their two-game

winning streak snapped. Philadelphia suffered just its fourth regulation loss

at home, where they are 15-4-4.

Sabres 4, Stars 1

Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots in his first win over Dallas, Jack Eichel

extended the NHL's longest active point streak and Buffalo beat the hosts.

Jimmy Vesey, Rasmus Dahlin, Michael Frolik and Zemgus Girgensons netted goals,

and Kyle Okposo contributed two assists.

Eichel assisted on Vesey's tally to extend his point streak to nine games. The

streak is the longest current one in the NHL after Toronto's Mitchell Marner

was held pointless in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 shootout loss to Calgary.

--Field Level Media