NHL roundup: Bruins top Oilers on Pastrnak's OT goal

Pastrnak took a long lead pass from David Krejci and beat Edmonton goaltender

Mike Smith. It was Pastrnak's 43rd goal of the season, tying him for the NHL

lead with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which won its fourth straight game

and prevailed for the 10th time in 11 to remain atop the Atlantic Division and

Presidents' Trophy races. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 saves to improve

to 6-1-0 since returning from a concussion sustained Jan. 14.

Sam Gagner scored the lone goal for Pacific Division-leading Edmonton, and

Smith made 32 saves. The Oilers lost for just the second time in their past

six games (4-1-1) and had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Rangers 6, Blackhawks 3

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each collected a goal and two assists during

a five-goal third period as visiting New York skated to a victory over

Chicago.

Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 30th goal, and Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan

Strome and Filip Chytil also tallied for the Rangers, who have won six in a

row on the road and five of their past six overall.

New York rookie Igor Shesterkin overcame an inadvertent stick inside his mask

from Chicago captain Jonathan Toews to make 37 saves and improve to 7-1-0 in

eight career starts. Dominik Kubalik had two goals for the Blackhawks, and

Drake Caggiula added a goal and an assist.

Wild 4, Canucks 3 (SO)

Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal late in the third period and then won

the game with a score in the fifth round of a shootout to lead Minnesota Wild

to a victory at Vancouver.

Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored goals and Mats Zuccarello had two

assists for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak and presented

interim head coach Dean Evason with his first win. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk

finished with 31 saves.

J.T. Miller scored two goals and Jay Beagle also scored for Vancouver. Quinn

Hughes added a pair of assists to give him 39 for the season, tops among all

rookies in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom recorded 25 saves.

Stars 3, Coyotes 2

Jamie Oleksiak's third-period goal gave Dallas a win over visiting Arizona.

It was only the second goal of the season for Oleksiak, yet the low-scoring

defenseman's attempt from the slot found its way past Coyotes goalie Adin Hill

11:38 into the final frame. Dallas is 5-0-1 over its past six games, and 7-1-2

in its last 10.

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa also scored for the

Stars. Christian Fischer and Taylor Hall were the Coyotes' goal-scorers.

Panthers 4, Ducks 1

Vincent Trocheck and Aleksi Saarela scored second-period goals, and Florida

earned a road victory over Anaheim.

Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and goalie Sergei

Bobrovsky had 35 saves as the Panthers won their second of three consecutive

games in California and also improved to 2-0-0 on a key five-game road trip.

Max Jones scored a goal, and John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks lost for

the third time in their past four games and dropped the opener of a six-game

homestand.

Avalanche 3, Islanders 1

Pavel Francouz stopped 27 shots, Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi and Andre

Burakovsky scored, and Colorado beat New York in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar had two assists each to help the Avalanche

snap a three-game skid (0-2-1).

Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who

went winless on their four-game road trip as they were outscored 11-2.

Varlamov played his first game in Denver since signing with the Islanders last

summer. He spent eight seasons with Colorado and won a career-best 41 games in

2013-14.

--Field Level Media