NHL roundup: Bruins top Rangers with Bergeron's hat trick

David Pastrnak had a five-game goal streak snapped but contributed five

assists as Boston's top line accounted for 13 points. Charlie Coyle and Zdeno

Chara also had goals for the Bruins, who have at least a point in seven

straight games (5-0-2). Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves.

Micheal Haley, Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei scored for the

Rangers, who dropped to 1-5-1 in their last seven. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist

stopped 27 shots before being relieved with New York trailing 4-1 after two

periods.

The Bruins were coming off an emotional 3-0 victory Saturday at home against

St. Louis, the team that defeated them in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last

spring. After trailing 1-0 through the first period, Boston came out strong in

the second with two goals in the opening 1:08 and two more later in the period

while outshooting New York 21-5 in the frame.

Islanders 5, Flyers 3

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and five different New York skaters

scored in a win over Philadelphia in Uniondale, N.Y., stretching the Isles'

winning streak to seven.

Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard, Ross Johnston and Ryan Pulock each contributed

a goal for the hot Islanders, who set a season-high for goals scored. New York

started the season 1-3-0 but hasn't lost since, matching the franchise's

longest single-season winning streak since 1990.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves. Jakub Voracek, Travis

Konecny and Claude Giroux scored a goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their

three-game winning streak snapped.

Panthers 6, Oilers 2

Florida scored on its first three shots of the second period and recorded at

least one point for the eighth straight game with an easy win in Edmonton.

Aaron Ekblad, Brian Boyle and Noel Acciari netted markers in a span of 125

seconds near the start of the second period for a 3-0 lead for the Panthers,

who last failed to get a point in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Oct. 8.

Leon Draisaitl contributed a goal and an assist, and James Neal also scored

for Edmonton, which lost for the first time at home after opening with five

wins.

Blues 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

David Perron scored at 1:28 of overtime as St. Louis Blues stormed back after

blowing a two-goal lead to hand host Detroit its eighth consecutive loss.

Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and two assists to lead the Blues. Schenn and Zach

Sanford also scored for St. Louis, while Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist for Detroit.

Filip Hronek and Valtteri Filppula also scored.

With the Blues leading 3-1 after two periods, Detroit scored three times

before the 12-minute mark in the third to take a lead. O'Reilly tied the game

at 15:42 to force the extra period.

Golden Knights 5, Ducks 2

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 13

saves in Las Vegas, which continued its dominance of Anaheim.

Paul Stastny, William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Roy also scored goals

for the Golden Knights, who bounced back from a 6-1 home loss to Colorado on

Friday afternoon, a contest head coach Gerard Gallant called "an embarrassing

game for everyone."

It was the eighth victory in nine all-time meetings with the Ducks for the

Golden Knights, who outshot Anaheim, 49-15, while moving into sole possession

of second place in the Pacific Division. Vegas outscored Anaheim 14-3 while

sweeping all four games in the series last season.

Blackhawks 5, Kings 1

Dylan Strome tallied two goals and an assist, and Chicago pulled away for a

win over visiting Los Angeles.

Alex DeBrincat also enjoyed a three-point night with a goal and two assists

for the Blackhawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. David Kampf and

Drake Caggiula scored one goal apiece for Chicago.

Sean Walker scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, which has dropped three in a

row and six of its past eight games.

Senators 5, Sharks 2

Nick Paul had two goals and an assist for the first-multi-point game of his

NHL career in his 62nd game as host Ottawa beat San Jose.

Brady Tkachuk finished with a goal and two assists, Connor Brown had a goal

and an assist, Anthony Duclair also scored, and Craig Anderson made 34 saves

for the Senators.

Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored, Brent Burns had two assists and Aaron

Dell made 18 saves on 22 shots for the Sharks before he was replaced by Martin

Jones at the start of the third period. Jones finished with seven saves on

eight shots.

--Field Level Media