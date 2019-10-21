NHL roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers
Jacob Markstrom made 16 of his season-high 38 saves in the third period, and Bo Horvat scored the first road power-play goal for Vancouver, who held on for a victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday.
The Canucks won for the fifth time in six games and rebounded from a 1-0 loss
in New Jersey on Saturday. They did so by dominating most of the first 40
minutes before holding on.
Vancouver scored all its goals in the opening period when it outshot the
Rangers 20-13. The Canucks held a 37-23 edge in shots on goal before barely
having possession of the puck in the third, forcing Markstrom to make several
big saves in his first appearance since Oct. 12.
Henrik Lundqvist, who slammed his stick in frustration early in the second
period, made 40 saves for the Rangers.
Flames 2, Ducks 1
Mikael Backlund scored with just over 11 minutes remaining as Calgary rallied
for a victory over the Anaheim, handing the Ducks their first home defeat of
the season. Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots for the win.
Austin Czarnik forced an Anaheim turnover near center ice and sent a pass to
Matthew Tkachuk, who found Backlund racing toward goal. Backlund fired a shot
that beat Ducks goalie John Gibson (27 saves) to the glove side for his second
goal of the season.
Calgary's Michael Stone had tied the game 1-1 with a goal late in the second
period. Jakob Silfverberg scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who fell to
4-1-0 at home and lost for just the third time in nine games to start the
schedule.
Wild 4, Canadiens 3
Zach Parise scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period, and
Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist to lead host Minnesota to a win over
Montreal in Saint Paul, Minn.
Marcus Foligno and Brad Hunt also scored for Minnesota, which snapped a
two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games.
Devan Dubnyk finished with 30 saves for the Wild, notching his first win in
six starts this season. Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 of 33 shots in net for
Montreal.
Capitals 5, Blackhawks 3
Tom Wilson scored a go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and
Washington pulled away from the host Blackhawks.
T.J. Oshie, Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin and Lars Eller also scored for Washington,
which won its third game in a row. Drake Caggiula, Dominik Kubalik and Patrick
Kane scored in a losing effort for Chicago.
Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 41 saves on 44 shots to earn the
victory. Corey Crawford drew the loss in net for the Blackhawks after allowing
four goals on 29 shots.
Jets 1, Oilers 0 (SO)
Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine scored in a shootout to give host Winnipeg a
victory over Edmonton.
The Jets snapped a three-game losing skid while giving coach Paul Maurice his
700th NHL victory. Three of Winnipeg's five victories this season have come in
games that extended beyond regulation.
Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots through regulation and
overtime to earn his first shutout of the season. Mike Smith finished with 23
saves through regulation and overtime for Edmonton.
