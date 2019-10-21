NHL roundup: Canucks score three in 1st, beat Rangers

The Canucks won for the fifth time in six games and rebounded from a 1-0 loss

in New Jersey on Saturday. They did so by dominating most of the first 40

minutes before holding on.

Vancouver scored all its goals in the opening period when it outshot the

Rangers 20-13. The Canucks held a 37-23 edge in shots on goal before barely

having possession of the puck in the third, forcing Markstrom to make several

big saves in his first appearance since Oct. 12.

Henrik Lundqvist, who slammed his stick in frustration early in the second

period, made 40 saves for the Rangers.

Flames 2, Ducks 1

Mikael Backlund scored with just over 11 minutes remaining as Calgary rallied

for a victory over the Anaheim, handing the Ducks their first home defeat of

the season. Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots for the win.

Austin Czarnik forced an Anaheim turnover near center ice and sent a pass to

Matthew Tkachuk, who found Backlund racing toward goal. Backlund fired a shot

that beat Ducks goalie John Gibson (27 saves) to the glove side for his second

goal of the season.

Calgary's Michael Stone had tied the game 1-1 with a goal late in the second

period. Jakob Silfverberg scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who fell to

4-1-0 at home and lost for just the third time in nine games to start the

schedule.

Wild 4, Canadiens 3

Zach Parise scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period, and

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist to lead host Minnesota to a win over

Montreal in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marcus Foligno and Brad Hunt also scored for Minnesota, which snapped a

two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games.

Devan Dubnyk finished with 30 saves for the Wild, notching his first win in

six starts this season. Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 of 33 shots in net for

Montreal.

Capitals 5, Blackhawks 3

Tom Wilson scored a go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and

Washington pulled away from the host Blackhawks.

T.J. Oshie, Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin and Lars Eller also scored for Washington,

which won its third game in a row. Drake Caggiula, Dominik Kubalik and Patrick

Kane scored in a losing effort for Chicago.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 41 saves on 44 shots to earn the

victory. Corey Crawford drew the loss in net for the Blackhawks after allowing

four goals on 29 shots.

Jets 1, Oilers 0 (SO)

Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine scored in a shootout to give host Winnipeg a

victory over Edmonton.

The Jets snapped a three-game losing skid while giving coach Paul Maurice his

700th NHL victory. Three of Winnipeg's five victories this season have come in

games that extended beyond regulation.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots through regulation and

overtime to earn his first shutout of the season. Mike Smith finished with 23

saves through regulation and overtime for Edmonton.

--Field Level Media