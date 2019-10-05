NHL roundup: Caps' Samsonov beats Isles in debut

T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals, who won their second

straight road game.

Devon Toews tallied the lone goal for the Islanders. Veteran goaltender Semyon

Varlamov, making his New York debut, stopped 26 of 28 shots.

The only goal allowed by Samsonov, a 22-year-old Russian who was Washington's

first-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, was a fluke. With New York trailing

1-0 in the first period, Toews' shot ricocheted off the skates of three

Capitals players before deflecting over Samsonov's left shoulder.

Jets 5, Devils 4 (SO)

Blake Wheeler scored the winner in the fourth round of a shootout as Winnipeg

rallied from a four-goal deficit to stun New Jersey in the Devils' season

opener in Newark, N.J.

Neal Pionk and Mathieu Perreault each added a goal and an assist, and Laurent

Brossoit made 35 saves as Winnipeg recorded a stunning victory. The Jets,

coming off a 6-4 season-opening loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday,

scored three times in the third period to force overtime and ultimately the

shootout.

Devils forward Jack Hughes, the 18-year-old No. 1 overall draft pick of 2019,

played 15:12 and missed a shootout attempt in his NHL debut. New Jersey's

Nikita Gusev and Winnipeg's Kyle Connor scored in the first round of the

shootout, and neither team converted again until Wheeler's winner.

Flyers 4, Blackhawks 3

Travis Konecny scored twice and Carter Hart made 28 saves as Philadelphia

skated past Chicago in Prague, Czech Republic.

Oskar Lindblom had a power-play goal and Michael Raffl also tallied for the

Flyers, who presented new coach Alain Vigneault with a victory in their season

opener.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists, Alexander Nylander and Alex DeBrincat

also tallied, and Corey Crawford turned aside 34 shots for the Blackhawks.

Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 1

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, Morgan Rielly added three assists,

and visiting Toronto defeated Columbus.

Cody Ceci and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won

their first two games of the season. John Tavares added two assists.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets in their season opener, tying the NHL

record by scoring in a sixth straight opening-day game. He now shares the mark

with Mud Bruneteau of the Detroit Red Wings (1940-45) and Yvan Cournoyer of

the Montreal Canadiens (1973-78).

--Field Level Media