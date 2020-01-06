NHL roundup: Eller's OT goal nets Caps' wild win over Sharks

The Capitals had to overcome a second-period hat trick from San Jose's Evander

Kane and a late 4-2 deficit.

Captain Logan Couture seemed to seal it for the Sharks on an empty-net goal

for that two-goal edge with one minute left in the third period. Washington,

however, trimmed the deficit after Jakub Vrana's second of the game with 47

seconds left before T.J. Oshie tallied with 15 seconds left.

Goalie Braden Holtby then stopped two breakaways in overtime and made a pass

that started the rush on Eller's goal. Eller took a cross-ice feed from

defenseman John Carlson and fired a high shot past goalie Martin Jones. The

assist was Holtby's first of the season.

Flames 5, Wild 4 (SO)

Mark Giordano tied the game with less than six minutes left in the third

period and Dillon Dube recorded the shootout winner as Calgary beat Minnesota

in St. Paul, Minn.

Calgary, which also got goals from Milan Lucic, Travis Hamonic and Michael

Stone, has won back-to-back contests for the first time since a seven-game run

from Nov. 27-Dec. 12. The Flames' David Rittich stopped 30 shots and six of

seven in the shootout.

Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which has lost three of four.

Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won his fifth straight decision by stopping 28 shots

as Tampa Bay pushed its winning streak to seven games with a victory against

host Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Mitchell Stephens, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored as the Lightning

completed a perfect four-game road swing. Nikita Kucherov notched two assists,

and Stamkos also had an assist.

The Hurricanes, who were playing the first game after the midway mark of their

schedule, have lost five of their last seven games. They have three games

remaining on a seven-game homestand.

Panthers 4, Penguins 1

Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist Sunday as

visiting Florida topped Pittsburgh.

Brett Connolly and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, and goaltender

Chris Driedger made 31 saves for the Panthers, who have won seven of 10 and

finished a road trip 2-2-0.

Jared McCann scored for Pittsburgh, which had its five-game point streak

(4-0-1) snapped. The Penguins failed to improve on their NHL-best 16 home

wins. They also had won eight in a row at home against Florida.

Ducks 5, Predators 4 (SO)

Ryan Getzlaf scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of a shootout and

added three assists as host Anaheim ended a three-game losing streak by edging

Nashville.

Adam Henrique posted two goals and an assist, while Cam Fowler and Daniel

Sprong also scored, as the Ducks took a season-high 47 shots and picked up

their third victory in their last four home games. Goalie John Gibson made

three saves in the shootout and 22 in the game.

Craig Smith scored two goals and Austin Watson and Rocco Grimaldi one each for

the Predators, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and went

1-1 in a quick trip to Southern California with games on consecutive nights.

Juuse Saros made 43 saves for the Predators.

Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2

Adam Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 10:13 remaining in the third period

and goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 19 of 21 shots to rally host Chicago

past Detroit.

Making his first start in nearly two weeks, Crawford earned his first victory

since Dec. 6 as he spelled Robin Lehner, who is day-to-day with a right knee

injury after making the past four starts for Chicago. The Blackhawks have won

four of five and six of eight.

The Red Wings, who lost for the eighth time in nine games, also lost

defenseman Trevor Daley, as he left the ice after taking a shot to his ankle.

--Field Level Media