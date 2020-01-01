NHL roundup: Fleury No. 6 on wins list as Knights trip Ducks

The win was the 455th in the career for Fleury, who passed Curtis Joseph.

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers (458) sits in fifth place while

Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice -- including once on a penalty shot -- in

the third period and Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist for Pacific

Division-leading Vegas. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch also tallied for the Golden

Knights.

Jakob Silfverberg and Korbinian Holzer each scored and John Gibson finished

with 36 saves for Anaheim.

Oilers 7, Rangers 5

James Neal scored twice in the opening 8:46 of the first period and recorded a

hat trick, and Edmonton raced out to a six-goal lead, then held on for a

victory over visiting New York.

Neal recorded his second hat trick of the season, becoming the fifth player

with multiple hat tricks in his first season for Edmonton. He joined Blair

MacDonald (1979-80), Jari Kurri (1980-81), Glenn Anderson (1980-81) and Wayne

Gretzky (1979-80). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and

Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers.

Chris Kreider scored New York's first goal with 26 seconds left in the second

period, and Ryan Strome, Marc Staal, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad tallied

in the third period for the Rangers. Panarin also had three assists a day

after being named to the All-Star Game.

Devils 3, Bruins 2 (SO)

Defenseman Damon Severson scored the winning goal in the sixth round of the

shootout as New Jersey ended Boston's three-game winning streak with a win in

Newark, N.J.

Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood and Bruins netminder Jaroslav Halak each

stopped the first four shots of the shootout before rookie Jack Hughes scored

for New Jersey. Chris Wagner answered with a goal to extend the game for

Boston before Severson's backhanded shot sailed high into the net.

Blackwood stopped Patrice Bergeron with a glove save to preserve the Devils'

second straight win and extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1), which

ties a season high. New Jersey has the second-fewest points in the NHL with

34. The Bruins did extend their point streak to eight games (4-0-4).

Jets 7, Avalanche 4

Kyle Connor had his second career hat trick, Blake Wheeler added two goals and

an assist, and Winnipeg beat Colorado in Denver.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Nikolaj Ehlers produced a goal

and two assists, Jack Roslovic notched three assists, Neal Pionk had two

assists, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots for the Jets.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals, Nazem Kadri produced a goal and an assist,

Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Sam Girard and Erik Johnson each had two

assists for Colorado. Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

Lightning 6, Sabres 4

Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn had three-point games to fuel Tampa Bay's big

rally for a win and season sweep of host Buffalo.

Down 4-1 in the second period, the Lightning scored five unanswered goals to

win their season-high fourth straight and improve to 23-4-2 against the Sabres

since the 2013-14 season. Killorn tallied twice and assisted on a goal,

Johnson had a goal and two assists, and Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli each

posted a goal and an assist. Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 24 saves.

Conor Sheary notched a goal and two assists and Marcus Johansson, Jimmy Vesey

and Jack Eichel each added a goal for the Sabres, who lost their fourth

consecutive game. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Maple Leafs 4, Wild 1

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and an

assist, and Frederik Andersen stopped 26 of 27 shots to lead Toronto past

Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored a goal for Toronto, which extended its point

streak to eight games (7-0-1). Nylander extended his goal streak to four

games. The Maple Leafs, who won for just the fourth time in the past 13

meetings against the Wild, also improved to 13-4-1 under head coach Sheldon

Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock on Nov. 20.

Ryan Suter scored for Minnesota (10-4-3 at home), and Devan Dubnyk finished

with 25 saves.

Islanders 4, Capitals 3

Tom Kuhnhackl scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Casey

Cizikas added two goals as New York handed host Washington a rare losing

streak.

Washington has lost two in a row for just the third time this season, while

the Islanders have won two straight. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has dropped

three in a row, giving up 13 goals in those three games.

Both teams came out firing and had put four goals on the board less than 15

minutes into the game. Kuhnhackl made it 4-3 with more than 27 minutes left to

play, but neither team scored again.

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 1

Defenseman Zach Werenski scored his first career hat trick, and goalie Elvis

Merzlikins earned his first NHL win, leading host Columbus to a victory over

Florida. The Blue Jackets improved to 7-0-4 in their past 11 games.

Werenski has 11 goals, giving him double-figure tallies in all four of his NHL

seasons. He is just the third defenseman in Columbus history to post a hat

trick, joining Deron Quint (March 2001) and Bryan Berard (January 2006).

Boone Jenner added one goal and one assist to lead the Blue Jackets past

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky, who had been their goalie the past seven years.

Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers.

Hurricanes 3, Canadiens 1

Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Carolina

benefited from a third-period video review in a victory over Montreal in

Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Carolina, with Dzingel's

empty-net tally coming with 54 seconds remaining. Teuvo Teravainen, appearing

in his 400th career NHL game, had two assists as the Hurricanes won their

second game in a row. Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.

Max Domi scored for Montreal, which had a promising stretch of road games turn

sour by the end of its trip. The Canadiens closed a seven-game stretch with a

3-4-0 mark, losing the final three. Montreal goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped

33 shots.

Blackhawks 5, Flames 3

Patrick Kane collected two goals and four points while Alex DeBrincat, Dylan

Strome and Olli Maatta each netted one goal and one assist to lead Chicago to

a victory at Calgary.

Goaltender Robin Lehner made 41 saves for the Blackhawks, who have won three

straight and five of six games.

Calgary's Sam Bennett, Michael Frolik and Sean Monahan scored. David Rittich

made 28 saves for the Flames, who have dropped two straight and have only two

wins in their past eight games (2-5-1).

Coyotes 3, Blues 1

Phil Kessel's third-period goal broke a tie and helped give Arizona a win over

St. Louis in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes put a stop to the Blues' eight-game

winning streak and ended both a three-game overall losing streak and

three-game home losing streak.

Conor Garland's first-period goal was his team-leading 14th of the season, and

Jakob Chychrun had two assists, including the secondary assist on what was the

winning goal at 7:20 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz finished off the Blues with an empty-net, power-play goal with

51.9 seconds to play, and Arizona's Antti Raanta had 38 saves. Tyler Bozak

scored the only goal for St. Louis, which got 23 saves from Jake Allen.

Red Wings 2, Sharks 0

Jonathan Bernier recorded his first shutout of the season, Tyler Bertuzzi

scored what proved to be the game-winner, and host Detroit snapped a six-game

losing streak with a win over San Jose.

Bernier made 34 saves to notch his 18th career shutout and Detroit's first

this season. Bernier's last shutout was Feb. 2 against the Ottawa Senators.

The Red Wings' most recent shutout was March 29 against the New Jersey Devils.

Martin Jones made 21 saves for San Jose, which has lost five of its past six

(1-4-1). The Sharks snapped a four-game winless streak by defeating the

Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday in their previous outing.

Kings 5, Flyers 3

Los Angeles scored three power-play goals and a short-handed goal in a win

over visiting Philadelphia.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar had two assists, Kyle

Clifford, Alex Iafallo, Tyler Toffoli and Martin Frk also scored, and Jonathan

Quick made 32 saves for the Kings.

Justin Braun had a goal and an assist, Jakub Voracek had two assists for the

second straight game, and Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton also scored for

Philadelphia. Flyers goalie Brian Elliott stopped 11 of 15 shots in the first

period before he was replaced by Carter Hart to start the second. Hart

finished with 13 saves.

