NHL roundup: Flyers beat Rangers for 6th straight win

The Flyers tied a season high with three power-play goals and added a

short-handed tally en route to their ninth win in the past 10 meetings with

the Rangers. Philadelphia also improved to 16-5-1 in its last 22 games and

remained three points behind Washington for the lead in the Metropolitan

Division.

Philadelphia's Matt Niskanen and Sean Couturier scored power-play goals in the

first period, while Michael Raffl scored a short-handed marker. Grant scored

the Flyers' only even-strength goal, and Konecny added the third power-play

goal.

New York's Henrik Lundqvist made his first start since Feb. 3 and allowed five

goals on 26 shots, as the Rangers dropped consecutive games for the first time

since Jan. 19-21.

Capitals 4, Wild 3

Alex Ovechkin tallied twice in a three-point outing to carry Washington to a

win over Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn.

Ovechkin, who scored twice in Washington's three-goal first period, raised his

season total to 45, tying him with the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews

for the NHL's second-most. Richard Panik and Tom Wilson netted goals, and

Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists for Washington, which has won three of four

and snapped a four-game road losing streak (0-4-0).

Minnesota's Kevin Fiala (goal, assist) and Zach Parise produced power-play

tallies, Ryan Donato also scored and Alex Stalock made 26 saves for the Wild,

who opened March with a loss after going 9-4-1 last month to move into the

playoff race.

Blue Jackets 5, Canucks 3

Emil Bemstrom scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 1:37 remaining

in regulation as Columbus rallied to defeat visiting Vancouver.

Riley Nash, Zach Werenski and Kevin Stenlund each had a goal and an assist for

the Blue Jackets, who scored four times in the final 7:21 to overcome a 3-1

deficit. Gustav Nyquist added an empty-netter with 11 seconds to go, and Ryan

Murray had two assists.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, making just his second start since a Dec. 29 knee

injury that required surgery, stopped 36 shots. The Blue Jackets, who

maintained the Eastern Conference's second and final wild-card playoff spot,

snapped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in their past 12

games (2-5-5).

Kings 4, Golden Knights 1

Rookie goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves and Anze Kopitar scored two goals

as Los Angeles snapped the franchise-record-tying eight-game winning streak of

Vegas in Las Vegas.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis scored a goal for Los

Angeles, which won its third consecutive game. Drew Doughty and Ben Hutton

each added two assists for the Kings, who improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine

games.

Shea Theodore scored for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which suffered its

first loss since Feb. 11, when it was blanked at Minnesota 4-0. Marc-Andre

Fleury stopped 13 of 17 shots, losing for the first time in six starts. The

Kings are in last place in the division.

Flames 3, Panthers 0

Cam Talbot made 38 saves, and captain Mark Giordano had three assists in his

third game back from an injury absence, leading Calgary to a shutout win over

Florida at Sunrise, Fla.

The loss was the seventh in a row at home for Florida, tying a franchise

record previously set in 2003.

Johnny Gaudreau collected a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and defenseman

T.J. Brodie also tallied for Calgary, which concluded a five-game road trip

with a 3-1-1 record. It was Talbot's second shutout of the season and his

first since his 44-save performance in a 6-0 romp over the Anaheim Ducks on

Feb. 13.

Devils 3, Ducks 0

Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jesper Bratt had two assists as

visiting New Jersey shut out Anaheim.

Zacha and Bratt connected twice in almost identical plays as the Devils

stopped their two-game losing streak. Nico Hischier added one goal for the

Devils.

Cory Schneider posted his second win and first shutout since returning to the

Devils from a monthslong stint with Binghamton of the AHL. Schneider, who

started the NHL season 0-6-1 before being sent to the minors, made 34 saves

for his 26th career shutout.

