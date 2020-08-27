The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday night.
Kevin Hayes scored twice and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist as the
Flyers bounced back from a 4-0 loss in Game 1. Goaltender Carter Hart made 31
saves.
Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York.
Pageau's goal with 2:09 remaining in regulation completed a comeback from a
three-goal deficit and forced overtime.
Lightning 7, Bruins 1
Nikita Kucherov collected one goal and three assists to lead Tampa Bay to the
big victory over Boston at Toronto, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead in an
Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev had three-point games for
the Lightning, who won on consecutive nights. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves
in the win. Game 4 will be Friday.
After an evenly played start, the Lightning scored a pair of goals 15 seconds
apart -- a franchise record. Boston's Brad Marchand gave his team life with a
power-play goal 4:56 into the period, but it was all Lightning after that.
Avalanche 6, Stars 4
Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added an
assist as Colorado beat Dallas at Edmonton in a wild Game 3 of their Western
Conference semifinal series.
Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 33 saves for the Avalanche, who cut their
deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. In a game that featured two lead
changes in a six-goal third period, Kadri's deflection of a point shot with
6:06 remaining in regulation proved to be the difference.
Mikko Rantanen and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist for Colorado,
with Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare adding a
goal apiece. Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau, Denis Gurianov and Tyler Seguin scored
for Dallas. Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots.
--Field Level Media