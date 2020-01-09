NHL roundup: Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at home

After a rough 1-4-1 road trip, the Flyers returned home, where they're now

14-2-4. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart allowed two goals on his first eight

shots but wound up with 26 saves.

Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana each scored first-period goals for the

Capitals, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Braden Holtby

stopped 24 shots.

The Capitals began the night with a league-best 65 points. Despite the loss,

Washington is still an impressive 17-6-1 on the road.

Jets 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO)

Blake Wheeler scored the decisive goal of a shootout and visiting Winnipeg

defeated Toronto.

Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton scored in regulation time

for the Jets, who have won two games in a row. The Jets are 2-0-1 on a

four-game road trip that ends Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Auston Matthews scored two goals for Toronto, tying the game with a slap shot

with just 14 seconds left in the third period. Matthews is the first Maple

Leaf to reach 30 goals in four consecutive seasons to open his career and the

first U.S.-born player to do so.

Stars 2, Kings 1

Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau scored 37 seconds apart in the second period, and

Dallas held on for a win at Los Angeles.

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin, who entered the game ranked second in the NHL in

save percentage (.931) and third in goals-against average (2.20), made 30

saves. Esa Lindell had two assists for the Stars, who opened the four-game

trip with their fifth straight win, all since the Christmas break.

Anze Kopitar scored, and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Kings, who have

lost seven of nine (2-6-1).

