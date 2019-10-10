NHL roundup: Flyers' Hart blanks Devils

Provorov now has 100 career points, two games into his fourth season. Hart

made 25 saves as he got the shutout in his 32nd career start.

Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who won their second

straight to open the season. It's the first time in eight seasons that

Philadelphia won its first two games.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider stopped 30 of 34 shots but received no

offensive support. New Jersey has now lost twice in regulation and once in a

shootout to open the season.

Sabres 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

Marcus Johansson scored 1:30 into overtime to propel host Buffalo past

Montreal and give the Sabres at least a point in each of their four games.

Captain Jack Eichel collected two goals and two assists, and rookie Victor

Olofsson and Jeff Skinner also tallied for the Sabres (3-0-1), who improved to

8-for-15 with the man advantage this season, going 2-for-5.

Former Buffalo forward Joel Armia scored two goals and set up Jesperi

Kotkaniemi's tally in the third period for the Canadiens (1-0-2), who have

ventured past regulation in all three of their games this season.

Canucks 8, Kings 2

J.T. Miller had a goal and three assists to help lift Vancouver to a win over

visiting Los Angeles.

Brandon Sutter had two goals and an assist, Quinn Hughes had a goal and an

assist, and Tanner Pearson provided two assists for the Canucks, who received

37 saves from Jacob Markstrom in their first win of the season.

Elias Pettersson, Chris Tanev, Alexander Edler and Josh Leivo also scored for

Vancouver. Tyler Toffoli and Sean Walker notched the Kings' goals.

--Field Level Media