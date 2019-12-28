NHL roundup: Halak, Bruins blank Sabres

Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal, Brad Marchand had three assists and

David Pastrnak recorded two helpers for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins,

who are 3-0-3 over the past six games. Bergeron's 16th and 17th goals helped

Boston to a fourth consecutive victory over the Sabres, and his team improved

to 10-1-1 over its past 12 visits to Buffalo.

It's the first time in Bergeron's career that he's scored at least two goals

in three consecutive contests. Pastrnak, meanwhile, has eight assists over the

last five, while Marchand has posted 14 assists during his nine-game point

streak on the road.

Blues 5, Jets 4 (OT)

David Perron converted an overtime breakaway to lift visiting St. Louis past

Winnipeg. Tyler Bozak scored twice, and the Blues won their seventh

consecutive game.

Justin Faulk and Alex Pietrangelo also scored, Jaden Schwartz earned three

assists, and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis.

Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets, who lost for the fifth time in seven

games. Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck

made 30 saves.

Capitals 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

T.J. Oshie scored a power-play goal 3:13 into overtime to lead Washington to a

comeback win over visiting Columbus.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made the initial save on Nicklas Backstrom's shot, but

Oshie -- camped on the far post -- potted the rebound for the winner. Carl

Hagelin contributed his first goal of the season, and Washington beat Columbus

for the first time in three meetings this month.

Rookie Jakob Lilja tallied his first NHL goal, and rookie Ryan MacInnis

collected his first career point for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first

time in six games but stretched their point streak to nine games (6-0-3).

Maple Leafs 5, Devils 4 (OT)

William Nylander was credited with the winning goal 2:38 into overtime for

Toronto, which prevailed in Newark, N.J., for its sixth consecutive victory.

The deciding goal was an own goal for the Devils. Nylander's shot into the

crease bounced away from goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, but New Jersey defenseman

Damon Severson didn't realize how close he was to the net, and his attempt at

a backhanded pass into the boards instead trickled past Blackwood.

Zack Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares also scored for

the Maple Leafs. Goalie Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves. Nico Hischier,

Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who have

lost three of four (1-2-1). Blackwood recorded 32 saves.

Kings 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as Los

Angeles erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to defeat host San Jose. The

Sharks have lost four straight, and they have just one win in their past 11

games (1-8-2).

Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Kings, who trailed 2-0 until

Martin Frk, just promoted from the AHL on Thursday, scored twice in the third

period.

Erik Karlsson and Joe Thornton scored second-period goals to give the Sharks

the lead. Thornton's assist on Karlsson's goal was the 1,078th of his career,

leaving him one shy of Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL's all-time list.

Ducks 4, Golden Knights 3

Ryan Getzlaf took a stick to the face in the second period, and the ensuing

double-minor penalty helped power Anaheim past visiting Vegas. Adam Henrique

scored on an immediate two-man advantage, Cam Fowler added another power-play

goal, and Max Comtois soon found the net as the Ducks scored three times in a

span of 97 seconds.

Devin Shore scored an insurance goal midway through the third period, and

goalie John Gibson made 26 saves as the Ducks returned from a rough East Coast

road trip, where they went 1-3-0, to earn the victory in their first home game

in almost two weeks.

Nate Schmidt scored two goals, Jonathan Marchessault added a goal, and Malcolm

Subban made 14 saves for the Golden Knights, who fell for the third time in

their past four contests (0-2-1).

Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, and host New York scored three

times in the second period while beating Carolina for the third time in three

meetings this season.

Zibanejad added an assist, and Chris Kreider had a goal and also assisted on

Zibanejad's first goal. Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 21st goal for

the Rangers and added two assists. Ryan Strome recorded an insurance goal, and

Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves.

Lucas Wallmark scored in the first period, Brett Pesce tallied late in the

second, and Sebastian Aho scored early in the third for the Hurricanes.

Carolina lost its third straight game following a seven-game points streak

(6-0-1). James Reimer finished with 19 saves.

Penguins 5, Predators 2

Five players scored for visiting Pittsburgh, which roared out of the NHL's

holiday break with a big victory over Nashville. Juuso Riikola had a goal and

an assist, and Dominik Simon, Alex Galchenyuk, Teddy Blueger and Bryan Rust

also scored.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made 30 saves to win his fifth straight

start and earn his 11th victory in his past 13 outing. Pittsburgh won its

second in a row and eighth in 10 games.

Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who had won two

straight. Pekka Rinna allowed three goals on six shots before being replaced

by Jusse Saros, who made 17 saves.

Blackhawks 5, Islanders 2

Dennis Gilbert scored his first NHL goal, and Chicago pulled away for a win

over visiting New York.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews and Matthew Highmore also

scored for Chicago, which bounced back from a 7-1 defeat against the New

Jersey Devils in its previous home game. Dylan Strome and Duncan Keith had two

assists apiece.

Ross Johnston and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders, who are winless in

their past three contests.

Wild 6, Avalanche 4

Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mats

Zuccarello and Ryan Suter also scored in the third, and Minnesota beat

Colorado in Denver.

Carson Soucy, Eric Staal and Brad Hunt also had goals, Zach Parise and Kevin

Fiala each had two assists, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 40 shots for the Wild.

Matt Calvert had two goals, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also

scored, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had two assists for the Avalanche. Pavel

Francouz made 27 saves.

Flames 5, Oilers 1

Andrew Mangiapane scored 11 seconds into the game and produced the first

two-assist contest of his career, leading Calgary to a win over host Edmonton

in the first of five meetings between the Alberta rivals this season.

Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund also scored

for Calgary, and Lindholm registered an assist. TJ Brodie notched two assists,

and Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 28 shots.

Connor McDavid had the lone goal for the Oilers, who lost for the fourth time

in five games. Mikko Koskinen was pulled after allowing four goals on 24

shots. Mike Smith, who played two years in Calgary before moving to Edmonton

in the offseason, saved six of the seven shots he faced.

--Field Level Media