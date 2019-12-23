NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings

Carl Soderberg, Christian Dvorak, and Taylor Hall also scored for Arizona,

which has alternated losses and wins for nine straight games. It was Hall's

first goal for the Coyotes after being traded from the New Jersey Devils on

Dec. 16

Antti Raanta made 28 saves for the Coyotes, including six against the power

play.

Rookie Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which sunk further

into the NHL basement with the worst record in the league at 9-26-3 (21

points) and has lost four straight.

Rangers 5, Ducks 1

Henrik Lundqvist won a battle of former Vezina Trophy winners, Chris Kreider

scored twice and host New York skated past Anaheim on the finale of the Ducks'

trek through the Tri-State area.

The 2012 Vezina winner as the NHL's top goaltender, Lundqvist notched his

457th career win by stopping 19 of 20 shots as the Ducks generated very little

pressure on the Swedish netminder. The Ducks' Ryan Miller, who won the Vezina

in 2010 while playing with Buffalo, stopped 36 shots and slid to 15-9-6

all-time against the Rangers.

Kreider scored in each of the first two periods to bring his goal total to 10,

and Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for New York, which split the

season series with Anaheim. Sam Steel produced a goal for Anaheim, which ended

its four-game road swing with a 1-3-0 mark.

Flames 5, Stars 1

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists as Calgary scored three power-play

goals and a short-hander in defeating host Dallas to end a three-game winless

streak.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund

and Derek Ryan also scored for Calgary, which improved to 8-2-1 under interim

coach Geoff Ward. Elias Lindholm added three assists, and goaltender David

Rittich made 26 saves while also being credited with his first assist of the

season.

Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas and goalie Ben Bishop stopped 25 of 29 shots.

The Stars are to 14-5-3 in their past 22 games against the Flames.

