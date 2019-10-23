NHL roundup: Horvak hat trick lifts Canucks past Wings

Horvat scored his 100th career goal against the New York Rangers in

Vancouver's previous game. He scored Vancouver's first two goals on Tuesday as

it rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Jake Virtanen had the go-ahead goal and Tim

Schaller also scored for the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dennis Cholowski had the goals for the Red Wings, who have

lost five straight. Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots.

Capitals 5, Flames 3

John Carlson scored twice, and Alex Ovechkin collected a goal and an assist as

visiting Washington beat Calgary.

Carlson now leads the league with 20 points and is just the fourth defenseman

in NHL history to register 20 points or more in October. The others were Paul

Coffey, Al MacInnis and Brian Leetch.

Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots for the Capitals, who are riding a four-game

winning streak. Chandler Stephenson and Tom Wilson also had goals for

Washington.

Sabres 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

Jack Eichel capped a four-point night with the winning goal at 3:13 of

overtime as Buffalo improved to 19-2-1 against San Jose at home all-time.

In overtime, Rasmus Ristolainen put a shot on goal during a two-on-one, and

Eichel hit the loose puck on one side of goalie Martin Jones then tapped it in

while falling to the ice.

Eichel had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart and Jeff Skinner potted

goals, and Ristolainen added two helpers for the Sabres, who have won their

first five games at home for the first time since the 1984-85 season. Dylan

Gambrell, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2

Brett Ritchie and Par Lindholm scored in the third period to lead host Boston

past Toronto. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in his 500th

NHL game.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist apiece as the Bruins

snapped a two-game skid. Pastrnak has eight goals in his last four games amid

a seven-game points streak, and Marchand extended his scoring run to eight

straight (five goals, nine assists).

Kasperi Kapanen and Alexander Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist for the

Maple Leafs, who lost for the second straight night after an overtime defeat

Monday. Michael Hutchinson made 35 saves.

Panthers 4, Penguins 2

Denis Malgin scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and added an

assist in the third, leading Florida past Pittsburgh at Sunrise, Fla.

Malgin, who has three goals and three assists in his past six games, helped

the Panthers earn their third win in four games. The Penguins lost their

second in a row after a five-game winning streak.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky entered the game with a 4.07 goals-against

average, but he made 23 saves and allowed a season-low-tying two goals for his

third win.

Predators 6, Ducks 1

Pekka Rinne made 26 saves, and Nashville overwhelmed Anaheim in the opener of

the Ducks' four-game road trip.

Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist for Nashville.

Mattias Ekholm scored short-handed, and Colton Sissons, Rocco Grimaldi and

Calle Jarnkrok also had goals for the Predators.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who had allowed just 16 goals in their

first nine games.

Kings 3, Jets 2

Anze Kopitar scored on the power play early in the third period, and visiting

Los Angeles fended off Winnipeg to win consecutive games for the first time

this season.

Austin Wagner and Kurtis MacDermid also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan

Quick made 26 saves in the victory. The Kings killed off a Jets power play

over the final minute after Jeff Carter was called for tripping.

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored goals for the Jets, who fell to 2-4-0 at

home. They have been outscored 19-13 in their own building.

Coyotes 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Christian Dvorak scored 1:04 into overtime as Arizona extended its winning

streak to four games with a victory at New York.

Lawson Crouse scored his second goal in as many games, Alex Goligoski had a

goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper finished with 17 saves as the Coyotes

improved to 5-0-1 in their past six contests.

Tony DeAngelo celebrated his 100th game with New York by scoring twice in the

second period against his former team. Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 32

shots for the Rangers, who have been outscored 20-9 during their five-game

losing skid (0-4-1).

Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (SO)

Shea Theodore scored the decisive shootout goal to lift Vegas to a comeback

win at Chicago.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored during the shootout for the Golden Knights,

who earned their third win in the past four games. Vegas trailed 1-0 late in

the third period before Nick Holden scored the game-tying goal and helped

force overtime.

Theodore sealed the victory with a backhand shot that floated over the glove

of Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner. Chicago earned one point thanks largely

to a strong performance from Lehner, who stopped 33 of 34 shots during

regulation and overtime.

Wild 3, Oilers 0

Eric Staal had two goals and an assist, and Alex Stalock and Devan Dubnyk

combined to make 25 saves as Minnesota blanked Edmonton in Saint Paul, Minn.

Brad Hunt also scored a goal for Minnesota, which won its second straight

game. Jordan Greenway added two assists.

Stalock, taking over for injured starter Dubnyk early in the second period,

finished with 16 saves. Dubnyk, starting in his 300th career game with

Minnesota, had nine saves but left after landing hard on his back and hitting

the back of his head on the ice when teammate Ryan Donato and Edmonton's

Brandon Manning crashed into him while charging the goal.

--Field Level Media