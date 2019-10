NHL roundup: Hughes nets first goal in Devils' win

A passing sequence between defenseman Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall resulted in

an unmarked Hughes receiving the puck on the near side. Hughes, the top pick

in this year's draft, wasted little time in wiring a wrist shot through

traffic for his milestone goal.

A large contingent of the Hughes family was on hand to watch the first NHL

meeting between Jack and his older brother Quinn, a Canucks defenseman. Jack's

first-period goal held up as the Devils won their second straight after going

winless in their first six games.

After erupting for 20 goals (18 scored) over a four-game winning streak, the

Canucks fell following a lackluster offensive performance. Vancouver received

seven power-play chances against the Devils but couldn't convert.

Knights 3, Penguins 0

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves against his former club and

visiting Vegas topped Pittsburgh as Paul Stastny scored a power play goal,

William Karlsson had a short-handed empty-netter and Mark Stone added a

four-on-four empty-netter for Vegas, which has won four of its past five

games.

Fleury earned his first shutout of the season, 57th of his career and first

against Pittsburgh. He is 3-1-0 against the Penguins.

His most critical save came with Pittsburgh on a power play in the third

period, when he lunged to his left to get his arm on an uncontested shot from

the left circle by Juuso Riikola to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Canadiens 5, Blues 2

Brendan Gallagher scored a goal just six seconds into the second period, and

Carey Price finished with 32 saves as visiting Montreal handed St. Louis its

fourth straight loss.

Gallagher's goal was two seconds shy of the fastest to begin any period in NHL

history. Shea Weber had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Weal, Jonathan Drouin

and Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal, which knocked off the defending

Stanley Cup champions for the second time in eight days, outscoring the Blues

11-5 in the process.

David Perron and Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen, making his

first home start since Jan. 8, had 20 saves. It ended a streak of 13

consecutive road starts for Allen.

Panthers 3, Predators 2 (SO)

Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout, and backup goalie Sam

Montembeault denied all three Nashville attempts, leading visiting Florida to

victory.

Trocheck roofed a backhander over Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne for the game

winner, while Montembeault stuffed Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris

to nail down the victory.

Denis Malgin and Brett Connolly scored for Florida, and Montembeault stopped

25 shots for his first win this season.

Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Morgan Rielly deflected a shot by Mitch Marner for his second goal of the game

at 3:54 of overtime and Toronto defeated visiting Boston as Leafs goalie

Frederik Andersen stopped 43 shots.

Rielly also scored the first goal of the game, and Marner picked up his second

assist after taking his shot from the left circle on a pass from Auston

Matthews.

Dmytro Timashov and Alex Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs in the first

meeting between the teams since the Bruins won Game 7 of their first-round

playoff series last season. Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and David Pastrnak

scored for the Bruins, who twice tied the game in the third period.

Coyotes 5, Senators 2

Kyle Capobianco scored his first career NHL goal, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and

Lawson Crouse notched their first goals of the season as Arizona defeated

Ottawa in Glendale, Ariz.

Conor Garland added his fourth of the season midway through the second period

when he collected the rebound of a Brad Richardson shot and fired the puck

past Senators goaltender Craig Anderson. Garland's four goals lead the Coyotes

through seven games this season.

Nick Schmaltz assisted on Garland's goal, giving Schmaltz eight points in his

last five games. Schmaltz has a five-game point streak, which ties a career

high. Antti Raanta, getting the start in goal, stopped 34 shots for the

Coyotes.

Avalanche 6, Lightning 2

Tyson Jost notched his first career hat trick, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and

an assist and visiting Colorado kept rolling with a sound win over Tampa Bay.

Pavel Francouz stopped 44 shots in his second career start, and Nazem Kadri

and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche, who remain the only team

in the NHL without a regulation loss. Colorado has won seven of its first

eight games, with the one loss coming in overtime at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Yanni Gourde and Victor Hedman scored goals, Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists

and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves for the Lightning. Tampa Bay lost despite

outshooting Colorado 46-24.

Stars 4, Flyers 1

Corey Perry collected a goal and two assists and Ben Bishop made 38 saves as

Dallas snapped a five-game winless streak at the expense of host Philadelphia.

Roope Hintz scored his team-leading sixth goal and defensemen Esa Lindell and

Miro Heiskanen each tallied for the Stars, who recorded just their second win

in 10 games this season.

Sean Couturier scored 43 seconds into the first period and Carter Hart turned

aside 12 shots for the Flyers, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) since

winning their first two games of the season. The setback was just the second

in their last nine home games against Dallas.

Islanders 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Brock Nelson scored 33 seconds into overtime to lead visiting New York over

Columbus for its fourth straight win.

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle scored in the first period for the

Islanders. Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 34 saves.

Seth Jones and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo made

31 saves.

