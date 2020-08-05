NHL roundup: Hurricanes cap 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying set against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3 on Tuesday night in Toronto.

The Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference's first round against an

undetermined opponent, beginning that best-of-seven series next week.

The Rangers had won at least one game in their past 21 playoff series. New

York managed a total of four goals in the just-concluded series.

Ice Hockey NHL Results 13 HOURS AGO

Teuvo Teravainen provided Carolina's first goal, and Sebastian Aho's two goals

-- the latter into an empty net -- padded the lead across the final 10

minutes. Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who swept four regular-season

games from the Hurricanes.

Predators 4, Coyotes 2

Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville evened its

best-of-five Western Conference qualifying series with a win against Arizona

in Game 2 at Edmonton.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves in his second NHL playoff start, and Nick Bonino,

Calle Jarnkrok and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators.

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored 10 seconds apart in the final minute

to prevent the shutout, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Coyotes.

Islanders 4, Panthers 2

Jordan Eberle scored two goals, including the tiebreaking tally late in the

second period, as New York beat Florida in Toronto to grab a 2-0 lead in their

best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series.

Matt Martin and Ryan Pulock also scored for the seventh-seeded Islanders, who

will look to advance to the main bracket Wednesday, when the two teams are

scheduled to play Game 3. New York goalie Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.

Mike Hoffman and Aleksander Barkov scored for the 10th-seeded Panthers, who

are facing long odds as they try to snap the NHL's longest postseason series

victory drought. Florida hasn't advanced beyond the first round since reaching

the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996.

Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0

Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and host

Toronto went on to defeat Columbus and tie the best-of-five Eastern Conference

playoff qualifying series at one game each.

Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots to earn his third career playoff shutout.

John Tavares added a third-period goal for the Maple Leafs, who dominated play

for much of the game. Morgan Rielly scored into an empty net at 19:17 of the

third with an assist from Matthews.

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 1:52

to play in the game after taking an awkward fall in the Maple Leafs' zone. His

head appeared to hit the knee of Columbus's Oliver Bjorkstrand as he fell.

Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.

Flames 6, Jets 2

Sean Monahan collected one goal and two assists, and Calgary used a dominating

second period to claim a convincing win over Winnipeg and move to the verge of

advancing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each netted one goal and

one assist for the Flames, who lead the best-of-five Western Conference

qualifying round series 2-1. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot stopped 34 shots.

The Flames, who also got goals from Matthew Tkachuk and Milan Lucic plus two

assists from Andrew Mangiapane, will look to eliminate the Jets on Thursday.

Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 26

saves.

Canucks 4, Wild 3

Vancouver spread goals among four scorers and held on in the final seconds to

defeat Minnesota in Edmonton, tying their best-of-five Western Conference

qualifying series at 1-1.

Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Canucks, who got goals from Tanner

Pearson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Miller and Horvat each had

an assist, and Alexander Edler chipped in two helpers.

Kevin Fiala scored twice in the last 2 1/2 minutes to bring the Wild close.

Luke Kunin added a single goal for the Wild, and Alex Stalock turned aside 24

shots.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL roundup: Svechnikov hat trick lifts Hurricanes A DAY AGO