NHL roundup: Hurricanes cap 3-game sweep of Rangers

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and goalie James Reimer made 38 saves in his series debut as the Carolina Hurricanes swept their best-of-five qualifying set against the New York Rangers by winning 4-1 in Game 3 on Tuesday night in Toronto.
The Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference's first round against an
undetermined opponent, beginning that best-of-seven series next week.
The Rangers had won at least one game in their past 21 playoff series. New
York managed a total of four goals in the just-concluded series.
Teuvo Teravainen provided Carolina's first goal, and Sebastian Aho's two goals
-- the latter into an empty net -- padded the lead across the final 10
minutes. Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who swept four regular-season
games from the Hurricanes.
Predators 4, Coyotes 2
Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville evened its
best-of-five Western Conference qualifying series with a win against Arizona
in Game 2 at Edmonton.
Juuse Saros made 24 saves in his second NHL playoff start, and Nick Bonino,
Calle Jarnkrok and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators.
Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored 10 seconds apart in the final minute
to prevent the shutout, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Coyotes.
Islanders 4, Panthers 2
Jordan Eberle scored two goals, including the tiebreaking tally late in the
second period, as New York beat Florida in Toronto to grab a 2-0 lead in their
best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series.
Matt Martin and Ryan Pulock also scored for the seventh-seeded Islanders, who
will look to advance to the main bracket Wednesday, when the two teams are
scheduled to play Game 3. New York goalie Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.
Mike Hoffman and Aleksander Barkov scored for the 10th-seeded Panthers, who
are facing long odds as they try to snap the NHL's longest postseason series
victory drought. Florida hasn't advanced beyond the first round since reaching
the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996.
Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0
Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and host
Toronto went on to defeat Columbus and tie the best-of-five Eastern Conference
playoff qualifying series at one game each.
Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots to earn his third career playoff shutout.
John Tavares added a third-period goal for the Maple Leafs, who dominated play
for much of the game. Morgan Rielly scored into an empty net at 19:17 of the
third with an assist from Matthews.
Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 1:52
to play in the game after taking an awkward fall in the Maple Leafs' zone. His
head appeared to hit the knee of Columbus's Oliver Bjorkstrand as he fell.
Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.
Flames 6, Jets 2
Sean Monahan collected one goal and two assists, and Calgary used a dominating
second period to claim a convincing win over Winnipeg and move to the verge of
advancing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each netted one goal and
one assist for the Flames, who lead the best-of-five Western Conference
qualifying round series 2-1. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot stopped 34 shots.
The Flames, who also got goals from Matthew Tkachuk and Milan Lucic plus two
assists from Andrew Mangiapane, will look to eliminate the Jets on Thursday.
Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 26
saves.
Canucks 4, Wild 3
Vancouver spread goals among four scorers and held on in the final seconds to
defeat Minnesota in Edmonton, tying their best-of-five Western Conference
qualifying series at 1-1.
Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Canucks, who got goals from Tanner
Pearson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Miller and Horvat each had
an assist, and Alexander Edler chipped in two helpers.
Kevin Fiala scored twice in the last 2 1/2 minutes to bring the Wild close.
Luke Kunin added a single goal for the Wild, and Alex Stalock turned aside 24
shots.
--Field Level Media