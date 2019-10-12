NHL roundup: Hurricanes make history with win

The Hurricanes improved to 5-0-0 for the best five-game start in franchise

history.

Teuvo Teravainen, Brett Pesce, Dougie Hamilton and Andrei Svechnikov also

scored for Carolina, which never trailed for the second game in a row after

three comeback victories. Nino Niederreiter supplied two assists.

Brock Nelson and Johnny Boychuk scored power-play goals for the Islanders.

Jordan Eberle had two assists for New York, and Nelson had one.

Ducks 2, Blue Jackets 1

Ryan Miller made 26 saves, and visiting Anaheim beat Columbus.

Jakob Silfverberg scored short-handed and Cam Fowler also had a goal for

Anaheim, which was coming off its first loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat at

Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Miller, 39, was making his first start of the season after backing up John

Gibson the first four games. He now has four shutouts and a 1.94 goals-against

average in 14 career games against Columbus.

Sabres 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt scored in the game-ending shootout as host

Buffalo edged Florida.

Buffalo led 2-0 in the third period before Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman

scored. Hoffman's goal with just 10.4 seconds left in the third period, off a

Dadonov assist, forced overtime.

In the shootout for the Panthers, Vincent Trocheck was stopped by Sabres

goalie Linus Ullmark, and captain Aleksander Barkov hit the near post.

--Field Level Media