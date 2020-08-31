Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the

sixth-seeded Islanders, who seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. New

York will attempt to close out the Flyers and advance to the conference finals

for the first time since 1993 in Game 5, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Goalie Thomas Greiss, making his first start since March 7, made 36 saves.

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored for the top-seeded Flyers. Goalie

Brian Elliott, whose only previous start this month came against the

Washington Capitals in round-robin play on Aug. 6, recorded 30 saves.

Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3

Max Pacioretty had two goals, including the game-winner, and one assist to

lead Vegas to a victory over Vancouver in Edmonton.

The win gives the Knights a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference

semifinals.

The Golden Knights had single-goal efforts from Chandler Stephenson, Nate

Schmidt and William Karlsson. The Canucks got a goal each from Elias

Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Tyler Toffoli. J.T. Miller assisted on all three

Canucks goals, and Quinn Hughes added two assists.

Stars 5, Avalanche 4

Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, and John Klingberg and Roope Hintz

each added a goal and an assist, as Dallas took a 3-1 lead over Colorado in

their best-of-seven series, coming away with a 5-4 victory in the second round

of the Western Conference playoffs at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn also scored goals and Anton Khudobin finished

with 33 saves for Dallas, which can clinch a spot in the Western Conference

finals with a win in Game 5 on Monday night.

Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored a goal for Colorado. Andre Burakovsky and

Samuel Girard each had two assists and Nathan MacKinnon also had an assist,

extending his team record to 12 straight playoff games with a point.

--Field Level Media

