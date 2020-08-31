Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the
sixth-seeded Islanders, who seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. New
York will attempt to close out the Flyers and advance to the conference finals
for the first time since 1993 in Game 5, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Goalie Thomas Greiss, making his first start since March 7, made 36 saves.
Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored for the top-seeded Flyers. Goalie
Brian Elliott, whose only previous start this month came against the
Washington Capitals in round-robin play on Aug. 6, recorded 30 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3
Max Pacioretty had two goals, including the game-winner, and one assist to
lead Vegas to a victory over Vancouver in Edmonton.
The win gives the Knights a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference
semifinals.
The Golden Knights had single-goal efforts from Chandler Stephenson, Nate
Schmidt and William Karlsson. The Canucks got a goal each from Elias
Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Tyler Toffoli. J.T. Miller assisted on all three
Canucks goals, and Quinn Hughes added two assists.
Stars 5, Avalanche 4
Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, and John Klingberg and Roope Hintz
each added a goal and an assist, as Dallas took a 3-1 lead over Colorado in
their best-of-seven series, coming away with a 5-4 victory in the second round
of the Western Conference playoffs at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn also scored goals and Anton Khudobin finished
with 33 saves for Dallas, which can clinch a spot in the Western Conference
finals with a win in Game 5 on Monday night.
Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and
Vladislav Namestnikov also scored a goal for Colorado. Andre Burakovsky and
Samuel Girard each had two assists and Nathan MacKinnon also had an assist,
extending his team record to 12 straight playoff games with a point.
