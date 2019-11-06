NHL roundup: Isles top Sens, stretch win streak to 10

Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders,

whose winning streak is the second-longest in team history behind only a

15-game run during the 1981-82 season, when New York won the third of four

straight Stanley Cups. It is also the longest winning streak in the NHL since

the Tampa Bay Lightning won 10 in a row from Feb. 9-27, 2019.

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 27 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, who have alternated losses with

wins over the last seven games. Ottawa's Craig Anderson made 28 saves.

Canadiens 5, Bruins 4

Ben Chiarot scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period as host Montreal

snapped Boston's six-game winning streak.

Victor Mete scored twice, Tomas Tatar posted a goal and an assist, and Paul

Byron also tallied for the Canadiens, who won for the fourth time in five

games. Jeff Petry recorded two assists, Chiarot added an assist for a

two-point night, and Canadiens goalie Carey Price made 21 saves.

Boston's David Pastrnak extended his career-best point streak to 13 games with

his NHL-leading 15th goal. Torey Krug notched an assist on the goal for his

300th career point. Connor Clifton, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly scored for

the Bruins, and Rask (26 saves) fell to 7-1-1.

Sharks 4, Blackhawks 2

Patrick Marleau scored a goal while becoming the sixth player in NHL history

to play in 800 consecutive games and Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both had a

goal and an assist to lead host San Jose past Chicago.

Marleau joined Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914), Steve Larmer (884),

Andrew Cogliano (830) and Keith Yandle (811) as the only players in NHL

history to play in 800 consecutive games.

Brandon Saad and Duncan Keith scored goals for Chicago, which wrapped up its

four-game road trip with a 1-2-1 record. Robin Lehner finished with 28 saves.

Golden Knights 2, Blue Jackets 1

Reilly Smith scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for his

league-leading ninth victory as visiting Vegas snapped a two-game losing

streak with a win at Columbus.

It was the 15th career two-goal game for Smith, who has now scored against

every team in the National Hockey League. William Karlsson added two assists

to extend his points streak to five games and also reach 200 career points.

Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, which had its winless streak extended to

five games (0-4-1). Joonas Korpisalo finished with 23 saves as the Blue

Jackets fell to 0-7-3 when not scoring the game's first goal.

Flyers 4, Hurricanes 1

Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist as Philadelphia

cruised past Carolina to improve to 5-1-1- at home in the early season.

Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had one goal while Matt Niskanen

registered two assists for the victorious Flyers, who got 33 saves from

goaltender Carter Hart.

Lucas Wallmark scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who dropped their

second in a row immediately following a three-game winning streak. Hurricanes

goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots.

Stars 4, Avalanche 1

Radek Faksa scored two goals and red-hot Dallas extended its winning streak to

four with an easy win over visiting Colorado.

With a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, the Stars have recovered from

an ugly 1-7-1 start to the season. Two of the wins in Dallas' current

four-game run have come against Colorado in the last five days.

The Avalanche are on the opposite track from their Central Division rivals.

Colorado is now winless in five games (0-4-1) after posting an 8-1-1 record

over its first 10 outings.

Flames 4, Coyotes 3 (OT)

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, including the game winner, and added an assist

as Calgary erased a late two-goal deficit and beat Arizona at home.

With 33.9 seconds remaining in overtime, Tkachuk appeared poised to send a

pass across the crease, but instead ripped home a five-hole shot for the

winning tally. Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 34 shots, including five in

overtime, in the comeback victory.

Goalie Antti Raanta stopped 39 shots for the Coyotes, who were on the verge of

sweeping Alberta after beating the Edmonton Oilers in overtime the night

before.

Maple Leafs 3, Kings 1

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored goals 30 seconds apart in the

third period and Toronto defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Matthews jammed in his 12th goal of the season from the edge of the crease at

12:36 of the third period to snap a tie. Nylander and Andreas Johnsson earned

the assists.

Nylander took advantage of a Kings turnover, worked a give-and-go with

Matthews and scored his fourth goal of the season on the backhand at 13:06.

Devils 2, Jets 1 (SO)

Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored in the shootout, Mackenzie Blackwood

made a sprawling pad save on Patrik Laine to end the game as visiting New

Jersey snapped a seven-game losing streak to Winnipeg.

A month after blowing a 4-0 lead in a 5-4 home loss to Winnipeg in their

season opener, the Devils improved to 2-0-0 on a five-game road trip and

improved to 4-1-2 in their past seven games.

Gusev scored in the first round of the shootout by slowly weaving up the ice

and ripping a wrist shot through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. Boqvist made a

similar move, and his shot bounced off Hellebuyck's pads, off the post and

into the net.

Blues 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

Jaden Schwartz converted a 3-on-0 overtime break-in as visiting St. Louis

defeated Vancouver.

The Blues won for the seventh time in their last eight games. The Canucks have

earned points in all six home games, going 4-0-2.

Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington stopped 33 of 34

shots. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes, back in the lineup after missing one

game with a bruised knee, scored for the Canucks.

Wild 4, Ducks 2

Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as visiting

Minnesota rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Anaheim.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Eric Staal and Zach

Parise also scored for Minnesota. Wild goalie Alex Stalock made 29 saves in

the victory as the Wild ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

Rickard Rakell and Jacob Larsson scored goals for the Ducks, who lost their

second consecutive game at home (0-1-1) after opening the season 6-1-0 in

their own building.

