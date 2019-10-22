NHL roundup: Jackets edge Leafs on OT penalty shot

The penalty shot was awarded after Toronto's Mitch Marner hooked Nyquist on a

breakaway. Nyquist responded by scoring his second goal of the season.

Riley Nash, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg also scored for Columbus.

Nick Foligno had two assists. It was the seventh straight game decided by one

goal for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 2-2 in overtime this season. They

lost in overtime Friday and Saturday.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs while Kasperi

Kapanen and William Nylander added a goal each. Jake Muzzin and Andreas

Johnsson had two assists apiece.

Flyers 6, Golden Knights 2

Michael Raffl scored two goals and added one assist as host Philadelphia ended

a four-game losing streak by trouncing Vegas.

Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny each scored one goal and added one assist,

and Kevin Hayes and Matt Niskanen added a goal apiece for the Flyers, who

scored the game's first five goals.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots, while Golden Knights

counterpart Oscar Danks struggled despite making 31 saves. Jonathan

Marchessault and Reilly Smith scored the goals for Vegas, which had won four

of five entering this game.

Blues 3, Avalanche 1

Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal and set up two others as host St. Louis

handed Colorado its first regulation loss of the season.

The defeat could prove costly for the Avalanche. Top-line winger Mikko

Rantanen exited the game with a left leg injury in the second period, and he

needed help getting back to the Colorado dressing room.

Brayden Schenn and David Perron also scored for the Blues, who snapped a

four-game losing streak. Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 17 of 18 shots.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, extending his season-opening

scoring streak to nine games (five goals, seven assists).

Stars 2, Senators 1

Joe Pavelski scored a rare power-play goal, and backup goaltender Anton

Khudobin was solid as Dallas earned its first home win of the season at

Ottawa's expense.

Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars, who outshot Ottawa 43-20 to improve to

3-7-1 and win back-to-back games for the first time this season. They were

0-2-1 at home before finally breaking though one night after several players,

including stars Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop, sustained damage to their homes

from a tornado that swept through the north Dallas area.

With Bishop not in the lineup, Khudobin, who had yielded 10 goals while losing

his first three starts of 2019-20, needed to make only 19 saves. He improved

to 8-0-1 in his career against Ottawa.

--Field Level Media