NHL roundup: Jackets rebound, even series with Lightning

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto.

Defenseman Ryan Murray and Alexander Wennberg also scored, and Pierre-Luc

Dubois had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who evened the series at one

victory apiece after a crushing five-overtime defeat in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Lightning had a 37-22 shots advantage, yet were short on quality scoring

chances thanks to a signature Columbus defensive effort. The Blue Jackets

deployed their customary game plan of controlling the middle of the ice.

Following his NHL-record 85-save performance in Tuesday's marathon, Columbus

goaltender Joonas Korpisalo delivered another big performance on Thursday. He

turned aside 36 shots -- allowing only Nikita Kucherov's first-period tally --

and made a big save on Blake Coleman in the final five minutes of play.

Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

In just his second game since suffering a broken leg in January, Dougie

Hamilton scored with 11:30 remaining to break a tie, and Carolina defeated

Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto to

even the best-of-seven set going into Saturday afternoon's Game 3.

Hamilton's goal was set up by Martin Necas' second assist of the game. Necas

circled behind the net and sent a pass to Hamilton, and the All-Star

defenseman -- and former Bruin -- unleashed a blast from the right side.

Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, and

Svechnikov added an assist. Carolina goalie James Reimer made 33 saves. David

Krejci and Brad Marchand had the Boston goals. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Reilly Smith scored in the first overtime to push Las Vegas past Chicago in

Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in Edmonton.

Smith and Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist, Tomas Nosek and Mark

Stone also scored, Jonathan Marchessault had two assists, and Robin Lehner

made 22 saves for top-seeded Vegas, which has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven

series.

Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome scored, Patrick Kane had three

assists, and Corey Crawford made 35 saves for the 12th-seeded Blackhawks.

Kane's three assists gave him 130 career-playoff points, and moved him past

Bobby Hull into third on the all-time franchise list behind Denis Savard (145)

and Stan Mikita (150).

Stars 5, Flames 4

Jamie Oleksiak scored the winning goal with 39.2 seconds left on the clock, as

Dallas recovered from a blown lead to beat Calgary in Edmonton and even their

opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series at 1-1.

With overtime looming because the Flames scored twice in the third period,

Oleksiak drove to the net from his point position to redirect a cross-ice pass

from Corey Perry for the winning tally. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series

will be Friday night.

Dillon Dube, the hottest of the Flames, put his team on the board just 19

seconds into the clash, the fastest goal to start a game in franchise history

and third consecutive game Dube has opened the scoring. The Stars recovered

behind two goals from Miro Heiskanen and led 4-2, then allowed two

third-period goals to tie it before Oleksiak's winner.

