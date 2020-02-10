NHL roundup: Kadri injured in Avalanche win over Wild

Pierre-Edouard Bellmare also scored for Colorado, which won the final four

games of its five-game road trip.

Nazem Kadri had an assist for the Avalanche before leaving the game late in

the second period because of an injury. He returned in the third period before

going back to the locker room. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told ESPN that

Kadri suffered a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated when the team

returns to Denver on Monday.

Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon had a goal and an assist each and Devan Dubnyk

had 30 saves for Minnesota. The Wild had their three-game winning streak

snapped.

Red Wings 3, Bruins 1

Andreas Athanasiou scored two third-period goals as host Detroit ended

Boston's six-game winning streak.

Athanasiou hadn't scored since a two-goal game on Nov. 16. Brendan Perlini

scored his first goal of the season for Detroit, which had gone 1-9-1 in its

previous 11 games. Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves for the Wings, who have the

league's worst record but have two victories over Boston this season.

Torey Krug scored his eighth goal of the season for the Atlantic

Division-leading Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 17 saves for Boston, which was

playing the second end of a back-to-back after defeating Arizona on Saturday

afternoon.

Ducks 3, Sabres 2

Jakob Silfverberg, captain Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie scored in the first

12 minutes as visiting Anaheim held on for the win against Buffalo.

Ryan Miller made 31 saves for the Ducks, who finished with a 3-0-2 record on

their five-game road trip.

Johan Larsson and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin each scored, and Jonas Johansson

made 25 saves in his second career start for the Sabres. Johansson was

starting in place of Carter Hutton, who missed the game because of an illness

in his family.

Rangers 4, Kings 1

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as host New York scored three times in

the third period in the victory over Los Angeles, which is 1-9-1 in its past

11 games and hasn't scored more than three goals in any game during the skid.

Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on Jan. 7, made 30

saves in the final 40 minutes before the Rangers put the game away.

Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick made 37 saves and took his eighth

straight loss as the Kings also completed a winless (0-4-0) four-game road

trip.

Jets 5, Blackhawks 2

Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at

13:27 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor

Hellebuyck and lead host Winnipeg past Chicago.

The Jets have won three in a row and four of five (4-0-1), while Chicago lost

its third straight game (0-1-2) in the opener of a five-game road trip through

western Canada.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a Winnipeg native, earned an assist for his

800th career NHL point. Toews had been held in check entering play Sunday,

going pointless in four games on the heels of a six-game stretch in which he

tallied four goals and nine assists.

--Field Level Media