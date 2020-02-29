NHL roundup: Knights keep rolling in Lehner's debut

William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy also scored goals for Vegas, which won its

seventh straight home game. The Golden Knights, who increased their Pacific

Division lead to six points, matched their record eight-game win streak set

from Dec. 14, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018.

Lehner, obtained at the trade deadline on Monday from Chicago, allowed a goal

on the first shot he faced before stopping the next 30 in a row against the

team he played for from 2015-18.

Dominik Kahun and Jeff Skinner scored goals, and Carter Hutton finished with

24 saves for the Sabres.

Flyers 5, Rangers 2

Claude Giroux scored two goals to lift host Philadelphia past previously

surging New York.

Sean Couturier had one goal and one assist, while James van Riemsdyk and Kevin

Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who won their fifth in a row. Jakub Voracek

compiled four assists, and Scott Laughton had two assists for Philadelphia,

which improved to 23-5-4 at home.

Jesper Fast and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who had their five-game

winning streak and franchise-best nine-game road win streak snapped.

Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 2

Samuel Girard scored the winning goal late in the third period after teammate

Tyson Jost posted two earlier goals, and Colorado defeated host Carolina.

Colorado won its fifth game in a row and extended its points streak to six

games. Goalie Pavel Francouz made 45 saves for the Avalanche, who have won

seven straight on the road.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice in the third period to rally Carolina, with

Sebastian Aho assisting on both goals.

Ducks 3, Penguins 2

Ryan Getzlaf scored a key goal midway through the second period as Anaheim

defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Danton Heinen and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Ducks, who won consecutive

games for the first time since Feb. 1-4. Goaltender John Gibson made 28 saves.

Jason Zucker scored both goals, and Marcus Pettersson assisted on each for the

Penguins, who suffered their season-high fifth consecutive defeat, during

which they've been outscored 19-8. Matt Murray stopped 18 of 21 shots.

Wild 5, Blue Jackets 0

Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise each had a goal with an assist as surging

Minnesota won its third straight, and second in four nights over host

Columbus.

Alex Stalock needed just 24 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Minnesota's netminder won his fourth start in a row as the Wild recorded their

fifth straight road victory. Back from a torn meniscus, Columbus' Joonas

Korpisalo made his first start since Dec. 29, but was pulled after allowing

his fourth goal on 15 shots with 7:30 left

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored 34 seconds apart in the first

period, and Ryan Hartman had a goal in his second straight contest for the

Wild.

--Field Level Media