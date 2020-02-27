NHL roundup: Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout past Oilers

It was the 61st career shutout for Fleury, moving him into a tie for 17th

place on the NHL's all-time list with Hall of Famer Walter "Turk" Broda. The

five shutouts also moved him into a tie with Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus

Blue Jackets for the league lead.

Nick Cousins, making his Golden Knights debut after being acquired in a Monday

trade with the Montreal Canadiens, scored a goal, as did Max Pacioretty and

Shea Theodore. Vegas extended its season-high winning streak to seven games,

tying for the second-longest mark in team history.

Alec Martinez added two assists for the Golden Knights. Mikko Koskinen stopped

30 of 33 shots for Edmonton, which went 1-2-0 on a three-game road trip.

Kings 2, Penguins 1

Pittsburgh took too long to solve rookie goalie Cal Petersen and lost in Los

Angeles for its season-high fourth straight defeat.

Petersen made 35 saves in his fifth start of the season and 15th of his NHL

career. Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis also scored

for the Kings, who are 4-2-1 in their past seven games following a 2-12-1

stretch.

Bryan Rust scored, and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins, who

remain four points behind the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan

Division lead.

Avalanche 3, Sabres 2

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, including the go-ahead score midway

through the third period, and Colorado beat Buffalo in Denver.

Martin Kaut got his first NHL goal, Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Pavel

Francouz made 31 saves to help the Avalanche win their fourth game in a row.

Zemgus Girgensons and Curtis Lazar had goals, and Carter Hutton stopped 31

shots for the Sabres, whose modest two-game winning streak ended.

--Field Level Media