NHL roundup: Last-minute goal lifts Wild over Stars

After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Eriksson

Ek collected a miss by Jonas Brodin and wrapped the puck around past Bishop

for the game-winning tally.

Minnesota rebounded from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Stars for the third time in

four meetings and win the season series. Ryan Donato scored, Devan Dubnyk

stopped 31 shots and the Wild won their third straight and sixth of their last

eight.

Joe Pavelski tallied on the power play, Denis Gurianov added a goal and Bishop

made 27 saves and also contributed his second assist this season on Gurianov's

tally.

Maple Leafs 5, Ducks 4 (OT)

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, and

Toronto defeated visiting Anaheim. Tavares, who also had an assist, netted his

22nd goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot by Mitchell Marner during a

power play.

Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Andreas Johnsson and Jason

Spezza each added a goal for Toronto. Marner had three assists. Goaltender

Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in his first start for Toronto after he was

acquired in a Wednesday trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant scored for the

Ducks, who twice tied the game in the third period. Cam Fowler had two assists

for Anaheim, and Henrique also had an assist. Ryan Miller made 29 saves.

Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 0

Elvis Merzlikins recorded his fifth shutout in eight games, Zach Werenski

scored in the second period, and streaking Columbus stifled visiting Detroit.

Merzlikins became the first rookie goaltender to record five shutouts in an

eight-game span since Frank Brimsek in 1938. He needed to make only 16 stops

against the Wings. The Blue Jackets are 9-0-1 over the last 10 games and have

recorded at least one point in 18 consecutive games against Eastern Conference

opponents.

Werenski's 17 goals are an NHL high for a defenseman this season. He also

scored the only goal in Columbus' last game, a 1-0 overtime win over the

Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Boone Jenner scored the other goal for the Blue

Jackets into a vacated net.

Sabres 3, Rangers 2

Carter Hutton made 37 saves while Jimmy Vesey collected a goal and an assist

against his former team as Buffalo held on for a victory at New York.

The Sabres beat the Rangers for only the second time in the past nine meetings

and also won for the second time in their past seven contests overall (2-4-1).

Buffalo rebounded from a 4-3 home shootout loss to the league-worst Detroit

Red Wings on Thursday.

Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart scored in the first two periods for the

Sabres. Vesey, who spent the first three seasons of his career with the

Rangers, had the secondary assist on Reinhart's goal, and Jack Eichel

collected two assists. Mike Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the

Rangers.

--Field Level Media