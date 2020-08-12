NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT

Brayden Point's goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto.

At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, a shot bounced off Columbus defenseman

Vladislav Gavrikov and back to Point, who blasted the rebound into the net for

his second goal of the game.

The contest was the fourth longest in Stanley Cup playoff history, and just

the fifth to go into quintuple overtime.

The marathon featured goaltending performances for the ages from Columbus'

Joonas Korpisalo and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy. The two goalies each made

multiple games' worth of tremendous saves to keep their teams afloat in both

regulation and overtime.

Korpisalo stopped 85 of 88 shots, the most saves and shots faced in a Stanley

Cup playoff game since they were officially tracked in 1955-56. Vasilevskiy

stopped 61 of 63 shots.

Flames 3, Stars 2

Dillon Dube scored twice and Rasmus Andersson netted the game-winner as

Calgary beat Dallas to take the opening game in their first-round Stanley Cup

playoff series in Edmonton.

With the score tied late in the second period, Andersson restored Calgary's

lead. The defenseman was allowed into the offensive zone untouched and fired a

shot from the top of the right circle that went off Andrej Sekera's stick and

into the top corner with 3:59 remaining in the frame.

Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot regrouped after surrounding an unlucky

game-tying goal to record a 24-save performance in the win. He made a clutch

stop on Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds remaining while the Flames withstood

being short-handed for the final 50 seconds. Dallas' Denis Gurianov and Jamie

Benn scored nine seconds apart in the second period.

Hurricanes-Bruins, ppd.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between Carolina and Boston

was postponed until 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday because the earlier game at

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Tampa Bay-Columbus, went too long.

