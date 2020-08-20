NHL roundup: Lightning get revenge, send Jackets home

Brayden Point's overtime goal gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a series-clinching, 5-4 victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto.

Point scored 5:12 into the extra frame to send Tampa Bay into the second round

for the fourth time in six seasons. Point also scored the winner during the

Lightning's epic five-overtime victory over Columbus in Game 1 of the series.

The victory provides some revenge for the Lightning, who were eliminated by

Columbus in a four-game sweep in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup

playoffs.

Trailing 4-2 with 10:27 left in regulation, the Lightning forced overtime on

goals from Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli. The equalizing score from

Cirelli came with only 98 seconds remaining in regulation. Nikita Kucherov

recorded three assists to break the Lightning record for career postseason

points. Kucherov has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in the playoffs, topping

Martin St. Louis' old milestone of 68 points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots to improve to 6-2-0 in this year's

playoffs. Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 of 25 shots as

Columbus went 1-3 in overtime games and 1-5 in one-goal games in these

playoffs.

Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and added two assists as Colorado handed

Arizona a second straight 7-1 shellacking in Edmonton and advanced to the

second round of the Western Conference playoffs with a five-game victory.

Goalie Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves and Nazem Kadri also scored twice for

the Avalanche, who emphatically won the opening round best-of-seven series.

Colorado will await its opposition next round.

With a chance to go for the kill, the Avalanche came out strong and were

rewarded when Kadri opened the scoring with his fifth goal since action

resumed, a power-play goal at 4:39. MacKinnon's two goals came 58 seconds

apart in the second period, and Colorado chased Coyotes goaltender Darcy

Kuemper after two periods and six goals.

Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1

David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron scored on power plays late in the second

period to lift Boston past Carolina for a series-clinching victory against in

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference's first round in Toronto.

Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 23 shots to improve to 3-0 since taking

over for departed teammate Tuukka Rask. The outcome means the Bruins move to

next week's conference semifinals, avoiding what would have been a quick

turnaround for a Game 6 on Thursday. Krejci and Bergeron also each posted an

assist.

Boston eliminated the Hurricanes for the second season a row, with last year's

accomplishment coming with a sweep in the Eastern Conference finals. This

time, four of the games were decided by one goal and other had a two-goal

spread because of an empty-net goal. Haydn Fleury scored in the first period

for the Hurricanes, who generated only a few chances and had six shots in the

third period.

Canucks 4, Blues 3

Tyler Motte scored twice and Vancouver rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat

St. Louis in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series at

Edmonton, taking a 3-2 series lead.

J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks, and goaltender

Jacob Markstrom stopped 36 of 39 shots. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Zach

Sanford scored for the Blues, and goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves.

The Blues led 3-1 after Sanford's power-play goal at 5:51 of the second

period, but the Canucks came back with three goals in a span of 6:23 later in

the middle period. Virtanen tied the game by banking a shot off Allen at

16:08, and Motte converted a clean break-in with 1:43 left in the period for

what turned out to be the game-winner.

Canadiens 5, Flyers 3

Nick Suzuki notched the game-winning goal, Montreal finally solved hot

Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart, and Montreal staved off first-round

elimination by beating Philadelphia in Toronto.

Montreal's Game 5 win tightened the best-of-seven series at 3-2, with Game 6

set for Friday. Canadiens fourth-liner Joel Armia had two goals, Brendan

Gallagher and Phillip Danault scored, and Brett Kulak and Jonathan Drouin

posted two helpers each. Goaltender Carey Price recorded 26 saves.

Jakub Voracek netted two goals and had an assist, Joel Farabee scored and

Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier had two assists for Flyers, who were 3-for-7

on the power play. Hart, who was coming off back-to-back shutouts, made 28

saves.

