NHL roundup: Lightning pummel Rangers with 9 goals

The Lightning won their third straight and impressively followed up

consecutive wins over the Buffalo Sabres in Stockholm by going 5-for-8 on the

power play. They tied a team record by scoring nine goals for the second time

in team history and also outshot the Rangers 45-23.

Tampa Bay saw 14 players get at least one point and six players register

multi-point games, including Victor Hedman, who had three assists, and Alex

Killorn, who scored twice (both on the power play) and had an assist.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. He recorded his 131st

career win, tying Ben Bishop for the most in team history. Chris Kreider

scored in the first period, and Filip Chytil tallied twice in the third for

the Rangers.

Oilers 6, Avalanche 2

Captain Connor McDavid recorded his second hat trick in three games to

highlight his six-point performance, a career-high, as host Edmonton skated

past Colorado. McDavid's sixth career hat trick came two games after he scored

three times in Edmonton's 6-2 win at Anaheim.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied twice, Zack Kassian scored in his third straight

game, and Mike Smith made 31 saves as the Oilers improved to 7-2-1 at home

this season.

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl had a career-high five assists to extend his point

streak to 11 games, while McDavid has collected at least one point in six

consecutive contests. Andre Burakovsky scored both of the Avalanche's goals.

Sharks 5, Ducks 3

Brent Burns and Evander Kane scored third-period goals as San Jose rallied

past host Anaheim to extend its winning streak to five games.

Tomas Hertl added two goals for the Sharks, who had lost five in a row before

going on their winning streak. Logan Couture sealed the victory with a goal in

the final minute.

Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones scored goals for the Ducks,

who lost their fifth consecutive game, all at home. The Ducks went 2-3-2 on a

season-long seven-game homestand.

Jets 4, Panthers 3

Center Mark Scheifele had the go-ahead, third-period goal and added two

assists, leading Winnipeg past Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Scheifele, who leads Winnipeg with 20 points, was supported by Patrik Laine,

who had three assists. Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also

scored for the Jets.

Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit had 34 saves as the Jets started their

four-game road trip in successful fashion.

Hurricanes 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Dougie Hamilton scored midway through overtime as Carolina recovered after

surrendering a two-goal lead to win at Buffalo.

Hamilton, a defenseman, is tied for the team lead with nine goals. He was set

up by Martin Necas' rush into the zone with the puck before ending the game at

the 2:28 mark.

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also

scored for the Hurricanes. Teravainen and Svechnikov both assisted on two

goals while Hamilton and Aho added one assist apiece.

Wild 3, Coyotes 2

Jordan Greenway notched the game-winning goal in the third period as Minnesota

defeated Arizona for the second time in six days, this time at home.

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek won a faceoff, and Jonas Brodin's blast from near

the blue line caromed off Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness and then Greenway for

the latter's first goal at 12:11.

Zach Parise notched a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala scored and Devan Dubnyk

stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who won 4-3 in Arizona on Saturday.

Stars 4, Canucks 2

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist as Dallas extended its points streak to

seven games at the expense of host Vancouver.

Justin Dowling, Blake Comeau and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Stars,

who are 6-0-1 over their past seven games and 9-1-1 after opening the season

1-7-1. Joe Pavelski notched two assists, and goaltender Anton Khudobin made 32

saves to improve to 4-0-2 in his career against Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks, who dropped to 1-4-1 in

their past six games. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Kings 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Alex Iafallo was the overtime hero as host Los Angeles tied the game against

Detroit late in regulation and then claimed victory 23 seconds into the extra

period.

On the winning goal, Drew Doughty's shot went off the glass but rebounded to

Iafallo at the doorstep, and he had a tap-in tally. Jonathan Quick made 19

saves for the Kings, who have won two straight games.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles, while Tyler

Bertuzzi netted both goals for Detroit, which had a three-game winning streak

snapped. Goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots.

