Nikita Kucherov collected a pair of assists and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made

29 saves for the Lightning, who lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern

Conference semifinal.

The Bruins, outscored 10-2 in the last two games, were guilty of surrendering

a couple of prime scoring chances early and paid the price when Palat opened

the scoring -- the third straight game in which the Lightning forward has

scored.

Ice Hockey NHL Results 21 HOURS AGO

After falling behind 3-0 by the end of two periods, the Bruins, the reigning

Presidents' Trophy winners for the best regular-season record, got on the

board thanks to Jake DeBrusk's power-play goal at 7:04 of the third. But that

was close as they could get.

Islanders 3, Flyers 1

Leo Komarov scored the tie-breaking goal in the final seconds of the second

period for New York in a win over Philadelphia in Game 3 of an Eastern

Conference semifinal series in Toronto. The Islanders lead the best-of-seven

series two games to one.

The Islanders scored the final three goals of the game. Matt Martin scored the

game-tying goal earlier in the second and Anders Lee added an insurance goal

in the third. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.

Tyler Pitlick scored in the first for the Flyers. Goalie Carter Hart recorded

26 saves.

Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0

Robin Lehner made 31 saves to record his second shutout in three games and

Vegas Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series

against Vancouver in Edmonton.

Alex Tuch and Zach Whitecloud netted first-period goals, while Mark Stone

added the insurance marker early in the third period for the Golden Knights,

who have claimed shutout victories in both wins in this series.

Lehner didn't have his busiest night, but he was key during the first period,

especially midway through the frame by making big saves on Bo Horvat and Elias

Pettersson during a Vancouver five-on-three power play. The Canucks controlled

the shot clock in the first period but it was the Golden Knights who did all

the scoring, thanks to goals 83 seconds apart by Tuch and Whitecloud.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey Report: NHL investigating ex-Panthers GM Tallon YESTERDAY AT 21:30