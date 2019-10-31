NHL roundup: Lightning rally for wild OT win over Devils

Johnson's third shot was the charm in a flurry that opened with point-blank

shots by Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh. The result snapped a two-game losing

streak for the Lightning.

Palat scored twice while Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and

Mathieu Joseph all scored once for the Lightning. Goalie Curtis McElhinney

recorded 36 saves.

New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri collected a hat trick, including the goal that

forced overtime with 7.4 seconds left in regulation. However, the Devils still

lost for the eighth time in 10 games to open the season. Jesper Bratt scored

twice, Sami Vatanen had one goal, and Cory Schneider made 16 saves.

Canucks 5, Kings 3

Brock Boeser delivered his third career hat trick, and Vancouver scored four

power-play goals to win for the eighth time in its past 10 games by beating

host Los Angeles.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists, while Bo Horvat had a goal and

an assist for the Canucks, who extended a winning run that started with a

victory over the Kings in the third game of the season. Vancouver goalie Jacob

Markstrom had 21 saves.

Jeff Carter scored two goals and Adrian Kempe added one for the Kings, who saw

their losing streak extend to four games, having given up five goals in all

four of those games. Jonathan Quick made 44 saves for Los Angeles.

Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

Leon Draisaitl posted two goals and an assist, James Neal scored his

NHL-leading eighth power-play tally, and Edmonton won at Columbus.

Playing their third game in four days, the Oilers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in

the second period. Jujhar Khaira also netted a goal, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

added two assists as Edmonton broke a two-game losing skid. Edmonton goalie

Mike Smith stopped 23 of 24 shots.

The Blue Jackets received a goal from Zach Werenski while falling to 2-2-2 in

their past six games.

Blues 2, Wild 1

Jordan Binnington stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced as host St. Louis edged

Minnesota.

Binnington delivered a nice bounce-back performance after allowing four goals

Sunday at Detroit. His teammates bailed him out with a 5-4 overtime victory

over the Red Wings in that game, but Binnington proved to be the difference

Wednesday.

Alex Pietrangelo and Sammy Blais scored for the Blues, who won for the fourth

time in five games. Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who lost for the

eighth time in nine road games. Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves before departing

for an extra attacker.

Panthers 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tying goal with 90 seconds left in regulation

and the winner 29 seconds into overtime as Florida beat Colorado in Denver.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Colton Sceviour also scored, Aaron

Ekblad had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers,

who overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also

scored, and Philipp Grubauer had 34 saves for the Avalanche. MacKinnon has

posted a point in all 12 games this season (seven goals, 10 assists).

Canadiens 4, Coyotes 1

Shea Weber had a goal and assist, and Carey Price stopped 32 shots, leading

Montreal past Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and former Coyote Nick Cousins also scored

for Montreal, which has won four of six. Price improved to 12-1-0 in 13 career

starts versus Arizona.

Jakob Chychrun scored the Coyotes' lone goal, which came in the third period.

Arizona lost for just the second time in eight games and the second time in

five home games this season. Antti Raanta made 32 saves.

