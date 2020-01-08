NHL roundup: Lightning rout Canucks for 8th straight win
Six different players scored in Tampa Bay's six-goal second period, Carter Verhaeghe tallied his first career hat trick and the Lightning routed the visiting Vancouver Canucks 9-2 on Tuesday night.
Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goals and extended its winning streak
to a season-high eight games, the club's longest since a 10-game stretch last
February.
The Lightning's six-goal period matched the franchise record set in 1995
against Winnipeg. Brayden Point scored and assisted on three goals, and Steven
Stamkos posted his 17th tally and had two helpers.
Elias Pettersson and Loui Eriksson scored for Vancouver, which had its
seven-game winning streak snapped. This matchup was was just the second
instance in NHL history featuring two teams carrying a winning streak of at
least seven consecutive games.
Coyotes 5, Panthers 2
Former NHL MVP Taylor Hall had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and team
captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson added one goal and two assists as Arizona
defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.
Hall, acquired from the New Jersey Devils last month, had his first
multi-point game since joining the Coyotes. He has three goals and five
assists in 10 games with his new team. The Coyotes also got goals from
Christian Dvorak, Carl Soderberg and former Panthers first-round pick Lawson
Crouse.
Goalie Adin Hill had 37 saves, and Phil Kessel added three assists for
Arizona. Florida got goals from Noel Acciari and Mike Hoffman -- that's 15 on
the season for each -- and 32 saves from Chris Driedger.
Hurricanes 5, Flyers 4 (OT)
Dougie Hamilton scored through traffic 1:56 into overtime to give Carolina the
win over Philadelphia in Raleigh, N.C.
The Flyers' Travis Sanheim scored with 4:11 remaining in regulation to tie the
game. It came on one of only three shots for the Flyers in the third period.
Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl and Nicolas Aube-Kubel had earlier goals for the
Flyers. Brian Elliott had 28 saves.
Lucas Wallmark, Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner and Joel Edmundson scored in
regulation for Carolina. Sebastian Aho had two assists, including one on the
winning goal. Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 17 shots.
Bruins 6, Predators 2
David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season and goaltender
Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as Boston defeated host Nashville, spoiling the
debut of Predators coach John Hynes.
Hynes, who started the season behind the New Jersey Devils' bench before being
dismissed Dec. 3, was named coach earlier in the day after the Predators fired
coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday.
Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle
also scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who won for the first
time in four games (1-1-2). Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored
power-play goals for the Predators. Goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 35 shots.
Rangers 5, Avalanche 3
Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in his first NHL game to lead host
New York past Colorado.
Called up after an outstanding debut season in the AHL, the 24-year-old
Shesterkin looked solid while facing 32 shots from the high-scoring Avalanche,
who entered Tuesday second in the NHL in goals. Avalanche goalie Philipp
Grubauer saved 24 of 28 shots.
Artemi Panarin collected two assists and an empty-net goal. Jesper Fast had
three assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal
and an assist, while Tony DeAngelo collected two helpers. J.T. Compher scored
twice for Colorado, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists.
Blues 3, Sharks 2
Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots as host St. Louis snapped
a three-game winless streak by defeating San Jose.
The loss could be especially painful for the Sharks since captain Logan
Couture exited the game in the second period with a left leg injury. He needed
helped getting off the ice after getting checked into the end boards by Blues
defenseman Vince Dunn.
Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev and David Perron scored for the Blues, and Timo
Meier and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who got 24 saves from Aaron
Dell.
Islanders 4, Devils 3 (OT)
Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime to lift New York to a
come-from-behind win over New Jersey in Newark, N.J.
Lee's shot beyond the stick of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood capped a frantic
overtime in which each team had 3-on-1 opportunities in the 90 seconds prior
to the game-winning goal by the Islanders' captain.
It was the second game-winning goal in as many nights for Lee, who scored in
the third period of a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3
Frans Nielsen scored two goals and host Detroit scored three third-period
goals to collect its third victory this season over Montreal.
Filip Zadina scored what proved to be the game-winner for Detroit, which has
only eight other wins besides its victories over the Canadiens. Robby Fabbri
also scored for the Wings while Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves.
Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Artturi Lehkonen and Victor
Mete also scored for the Canadiens, while Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots.
Capitals 6, Senators 1
Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals as Washington won its third
consecutive game by beating visiting Ottawa.
The Capitals scored the game's last six goals -- three each in the second and
third periods. Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov played well again for the
Capitals, stopping 26 of 27 shots. Washington held a 41-27 edge in shots.
Ottawa took a 1-0 lead when Artem Anisimov put a high shot past Samsonov at
5:40 of the first period, but the Senators dropped their fifth game in a row
(0-4-1).
Flames 2, Blackhawks 1
Elias Lindholm scored a pair of goals and Calgary held on to beat host Chicago
for its third victory in a row.
Matthew Tkachuk assisted on both goals for the Flames, who improved to 11-5-1
under coach Geoff Ward after posting a 12-12-4 record under previous coach
Bill Peters. Flames goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 31 of 32 shots.
Dominik Kubalik scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks. Chicago's Corey
Crawford dropped to 7-12-2 despite turning aside 26 of 28 shots.
Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3
Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist to lead
visiting Pittsburgh over Vegas in Las Vegas.
Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev also scored goals for
Pittsburgh, which improved to 12-3-1 in its last 16 games. Kris Letang, named
an All-Star Game replacement along with Jarry earlier Tuesday, added two
assists.
Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny and Reilly Smith scored goals for Vegas, which
had a four-game winning streak snapped and fell into a tie for first place in
the Pacific Division with Arizona. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped just 12 of the 16
shots he faced.
Blue Jackets 4, Ducks 3
Nathan Gerbe and Zach Werenski scored goals 72 seconds apart at the end of the
second period, and Columbus rallied to defeat host Anaheim.
Werenski added an empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining, and Eric Robinson also
scored for the Blue Jackets, who won on consecutive nights in Southern
California after defeating the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Goalie Elvis
Merzlikins made 37 saves for Columbus.
Ondrej Kase had two goals and Ryan Getzlaf scored another for the Ducks.
Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller made 23 saves in just his fourth start since Dec.
6.
--Field Level Media