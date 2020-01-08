NHL roundup: Lightning rout Canucks for 8th straight win

Tampa Bay tied its franchise record for goals and extended its winning streak

to a season-high eight games, the club's longest since a 10-game stretch last

February.

The Lightning's six-goal period matched the franchise record set in 1995

against Winnipeg. Brayden Point scored and assisted on three goals, and Steven

Stamkos posted his 17th tally and had two helpers.

Elias Pettersson and Loui Eriksson scored for Vancouver, which had its

seven-game winning streak snapped. This matchup was was just the second

instance in NHL history featuring two teams carrying a winning streak of at

least seven consecutive games.

Coyotes 5, Panthers 2

Former NHL MVP Taylor Hall had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and team

captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson added one goal and two assists as Arizona

defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Hall, acquired from the New Jersey Devils last month, had his first

multi-point game since joining the Coyotes. He has three goals and five

assists in 10 games with his new team. The Coyotes also got goals from

Christian Dvorak, Carl Soderberg and former Panthers first-round pick Lawson

Crouse.

Goalie Adin Hill had 37 saves, and Phil Kessel added three assists for

Arizona. Florida got goals from Noel Acciari and Mike Hoffman -- that's 15 on

the season for each -- and 32 saves from Chris Driedger.

Hurricanes 5, Flyers 4 (OT)

Dougie Hamilton scored through traffic 1:56 into overtime to give Carolina the

win over Philadelphia in Raleigh, N.C.

The Flyers' Travis Sanheim scored with 4:11 remaining in regulation to tie the

game. It came on one of only three shots for the Flyers in the third period.

Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl and Nicolas Aube-Kubel had earlier goals for the

Flyers. Brian Elliott had 28 saves.

Lucas Wallmark, Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner and Joel Edmundson scored in

regulation for Carolina. Sebastian Aho had two assists, including one on the

winning goal. Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 17 shots.

Bruins 6, Predators 2

David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season and goaltender

Tuukka Rask made 33 saves as Boston defeated host Nashville, spoiling the

debut of Predators coach John Hynes.

Hynes, who started the season behind the New Jersey Devils' bench before being

dismissed Dec. 3, was named coach earlier in the day after the Predators fired

coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle

also scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who won for the first

time in four games (1-1-2). Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored

power-play goals for the Predators. Goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 35 shots.

Rangers 5, Avalanche 3

Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in his first NHL game to lead host

New York past Colorado.

Called up after an outstanding debut season in the AHL, the 24-year-old

Shesterkin looked solid while facing 32 shots from the high-scoring Avalanche,

who entered Tuesday second in the NHL in goals. Avalanche goalie Philipp

Grubauer saved 24 of 28 shots.

Artemi Panarin collected two assists and an empty-net goal. Jesper Fast had

three assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal

and an assist, while Tony DeAngelo collected two helpers. J.T. Compher scored

twice for Colorado, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists.

Blues 3, Sharks 2

Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots as host St. Louis snapped

a three-game winless streak by defeating San Jose.

The loss could be especially painful for the Sharks since captain Logan

Couture exited the game in the second period with a left leg injury. He needed

helped getting off the ice after getting checked into the end boards by Blues

defenseman Vince Dunn.

Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev and David Perron scored for the Blues, and Timo

Meier and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who got 24 saves from Aaron

Dell.

Islanders 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime to lift New York to a

come-from-behind win over New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Lee's shot beyond the stick of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood capped a frantic

overtime in which each team had 3-on-1 opportunities in the 90 seconds prior

to the game-winning goal by the Islanders' captain.

It was the second game-winning goal in as many nights for Lee, who scored in

the third period of a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3

Frans Nielsen scored two goals and host Detroit scored three third-period

goals to collect its third victory this season over Montreal.

Filip Zadina scored what proved to be the game-winner for Detroit, which has

only eight other wins besides its victories over the Canadiens. Robby Fabbri

also scored for the Wings while Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Artturi Lehkonen and Victor

Mete also scored for the Canadiens, while Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots.

Capitals 6, Senators 1

Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals as Washington won its third

consecutive game by beating visiting Ottawa.

The Capitals scored the game's last six goals -- three each in the second and

third periods. Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov played well again for the

Capitals, stopping 26 of 27 shots. Washington held a 41-27 edge in shots.

Ottawa took a 1-0 lead when Artem Anisimov put a high shot past Samsonov at

5:40 of the first period, but the Senators dropped their fifth game in a row

(0-4-1).

Flames 2, Blackhawks 1

Elias Lindholm scored a pair of goals and Calgary held on to beat host Chicago

for its third victory in a row.

Matthew Tkachuk assisted on both goals for the Flames, who improved to 11-5-1

under coach Geoff Ward after posting a 12-12-4 record under previous coach

Bill Peters. Flames goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 31 of 32 shots.

Dominik Kubalik scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks. Chicago's Corey

Crawford dropped to 7-12-2 despite turning aside 26 of 28 shots.

Penguins 4, Golden Knights 3

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist to lead

visiting Pittsburgh over Vegas in Las Vegas.

Evgeni Malkin, Patric Hornqvist and Brandon Tanev also scored goals for

Pittsburgh, which improved to 12-3-1 in its last 16 games. Kris Letang, named

an All-Star Game replacement along with Jarry earlier Tuesday, added two

assists.

Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny and Reilly Smith scored goals for Vegas, which

had a four-game winning streak snapped and fell into a tie for first place in

the Pacific Division with Arizona. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped just 12 of the 16

shots he faced.

Blue Jackets 4, Ducks 3

Nathan Gerbe and Zach Werenski scored goals 72 seconds apart at the end of the

second period, and Columbus rallied to defeat host Anaheim.

Werenski added an empty-net goal with 1:33 remaining, and Eric Robinson also

scored for the Blue Jackets, who won on consecutive nights in Southern

California after defeating the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Goalie Elvis

Merzlikins made 37 saves for Columbus.

Ondrej Kase had two goals and Ryan Getzlaf scored another for the Ducks.

Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller made 23 saves in just his fourth start since Dec.

6.

