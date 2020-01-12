NHL roundup: Lightning shut out Flyers for 10th straight win

The 10 straight wins tied a franchise record set last season. The Lightning

improved to 19-0-4 this season when leading after two periods, as goaltender

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots for his second consecutive shutout.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 27 saves in a rare home loss. Philadelphia

fell to 14-3-4 at home.

The Lightning went ahead 1-0 at 7:27 of the second when Maroon took advantage

of a bouncing puck in front and sent it past Hart. Philadelphia's Matt

Niskanen tried to knock the puck out of the air before Maroon gathered it and

scored.

Flames 4, Oilers 3

Elias Lindholm scored twice, while Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and one

assist as host Calgary won its fifth straight game with a victory over

Edmonton.

Goaltender Cam Talbot made 29 saves -- 15 in the third period -- for the

Flames, who moved atop the Pacific Division. Lindholm scored his second of the

night -- and 20th of the season -- 39 seconds into the third period, a

power-play goal while Zack Kassian served a double minor for going after

Matthew Tkachuk after Tkachuk checked him hard.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots for the Oilers, who saw their three-game

winning streak snapped.

Sharks 2, Stars 1

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist as San Jose spoiled the return of former

captain Joe Pavelski, defeating visiting Dallas.

Patrick Marleau, who became the fifth player in NHL history to appear in 1,700

games, also scored for the Sharks, and goaltender Aaron Dell made 27 saves.

Pavelski played his first 13 seasons in San Jose, serving as captain for his

final four. He received a video tribute and a rousing ovation from Sharks

fans. Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, which had its six-game winning streak

snapped. Anton Khudobin stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Blues 5, Rangers 2

David Perron scored his eighth game-winning goal as St. Louis beat visiting

New York. The Western Conference-leading Blues extended their home winning

streak to eight games.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for

the Blues, who are 11-2-1 overall in their last 14 games.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who are 1-5-1 in their

last seven road games. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 24 of 29 shots.

Bruins 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:33 into overtime as Boston edged New York in

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bergeron fired a slap shot past Semyon Varlamov for a power-play goal 53

seconds after Brock Nelson was whistled for tripping Brad Marchand. Jake

DeBrusk and John Moore also scored for the Bruins, who have earned points in

12 of their last 13 games (7-1-5). Goalie Tuukka Rask made 35 saves.

Scott Mayfield and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had their

two-game winning streak snapped. Varlamov recorded 30 saves.

Devils 5, Capitals 1

Nico Hischier scored twice, and backup goaltender Louis Domingue sparkled in

goal as visiting New Jersey claimed an emphatic upset victory over Washington.

With No. 1 goalie Mackenzie Blackwood -- as well as rookie forward Jack Hughes

-- out of action due to an upper-body injury, the Devils were forced to turn

to Domingue. He responded with a 33-save performance for just his second win

of the season.

Goalie Braden Holtby stopped 17 shots for the Capitals, who have dropped two

straight.

Canucks 6, Sabres 3

Brock Boeser capped his two-goal performance by scoring the go-ahead tally in

a four-goal third period, lifting Vancouver to a win at Buffalo.

With the game tied at 3, Boeser and defenseman Christopher Tanev worked a

crisp give-and-go that ended with the former's second goal at 6:24 of the

third period. Jake Virtanen scored on a delayed penalty 74 seconds later with

an extra skater on the ice to give the Canucks a 5-3 lead.

J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat each notched a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson

scored into an empty net for the Canucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak

in which they were outscored 14-4 against Tampa Bay and Florida.

Canadiens 2, Senators 1 (OT)

Ilya Kovalchuk scored 4:08 into overtime as visiting Montreal snapped its

second eight-game winless skid of the season with a victory over Ottawa.

With the teams playing in their third overtime game of the season, Kovalchuk

slowly skated up the left wing before wiring a shot from the circle past

Marcus Hogberg. The goal was Kovalchuk's fourth of the season and first with

Montreal since signing a one-year, two-way contract.

Rookie Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Carey

Price finished with 41 saves for the Canadiens, whose last win was 6-2 over

Winnipeg on Dec. 23.

Hurricanes 2, Kings 0

James Reimer made 41 saves as Carolina recorded a shutout for the second night

in a row, this time blanking Los Angeles in Raleigh, N.C.

Nino Niederreiter scored in the first period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an

empty-net goal with four seconds remaining. The Hurricanes have won three

games in a row and completed a season-long, seven-game homestand with a 5-2

mark.

Kings goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots, but Los Angeles was unable to

notch consecutive victories after Thursday night's win at Vegas. It hasn't won

back-to-back games since mid-December.

Blue Jackets 3, Golden Knights 0

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots to record his first NHL shutout as Columbus

cruised to a victory over slumping Vegas in Las Vegas.

Merzlikins improved to 5-6-4 while playing in just his 17th career game. Emil

Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander

Wennberg also scored goals for Columbus, which improved to 7-1-3 in its last

11 road games. Kevin Stenlund added two assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 saves for Vegas, which lost its third

straight game, all in regulation.

Blackhawks 4, Ducks 2

Rookie Dominik Kubalik scored twice, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and an

assist to lead host Chicago to a victory against Anaheim.

Goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 35 of 37 shots in his return from injury, as

Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak to conclude a four-game homestand

with a 2-2 mark.

Kubalik's pair of second-period goals were the difference. The forward now

stands tied for the league lead in rookie goals after netting his 15th and

16th of the season. Both tallies came off rebounds -- the first after Toews

set up Patrick Kane, and the second off a long shot by Connor Murphy.

--Field Level Media