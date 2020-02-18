NHL roundup: Lightning top Avs in OT, run win streak to 11

Kucherov stole the puck from Avalanche All-Star Nathan MacKinnon, raced down

the ice and beat Pavel Francouz through the pads to win it with his 29th goal

of the season.

Alex Killorn and Cameron Gaunce scored goals 16 seconds apart in the second

period, Steven Stamkos also had a goal, and Curtis McElhinney made 24 saves

for Tampa Bay.

MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin

also scored, and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for Colorado. Mikko

Rantanen added an assist before leaving with an apparent shoulder injury in

the second period.

Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves. and Max Pacioretty scored the

deciding goal as Vegas moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific

Division by beating Washington in Las Vegas.

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden also scored goals for Vegas, which won its third

straight game and split its two-game regular-season series with the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin went scoreless for a season-long fifth straight game in his

quest to become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals. Ovechkin

sits at 698.

T.J. Oshie scored two goals, his 29th career two-goal game, and Jakub Vrana

had two assists for Washington, which took its second straight loss and sixth

in the past nine games. Braden Holtby had 26 saves for the Capitals, who lost

in regulation on the road for just the eighth time in 30 games (21-8-1).

Flames 6, Ducks 4

Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist to help Calgary rally from a

two-goal deficit in the third period and defeat visiting Anaheim.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan also

scored in the third period, and Cam Talbot made 26 saves for Calgary, which is

fighting for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique, Nicolas Deslauriers

and Devin Shore also scored, and Ryan Miller made 37 saves for Anaheim, which

had earned points in its previous six road games (4-0-2).

Panthers 5, Sharks 3

Sergei Bobrovsky, who was winless in his previous five starts, made 29 saves

in leading Florida to a victory at San Jose.

Bobrovsky, who missed Florida's previous game due to the flu, had been in a

0-4-1 slump. The Panthers, who have won eight of their past nine games in San

Jose, got goals from Evgenii Dadonov (his team-high 24th of the season), Mike

Hoffman, Colton Sceviour, Anton Stralman and Vincent Trocheck.

San Jose, which got goals from Dylan Gambrell, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier,

failed to get the victory for interim coach Bob Boughner, who was fired by

Florida on April 7, 2019. The Sharks, who got 23 saves from goalie Aaron Dell,

have lost four consecutive home games.

Coyotes 2, Islanders 1

Clayton Keller and Conor Garland scored goals for Arizona, which held off a

third-period rally by New York to earn a win in Glendale, Ariz.

The win was the second straight for the Coyotes -- their first back-to-back

victories since a four-game streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. Coyotes goalie Antti

Raanta made 28 saves, including 10 in the third period.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the third period to snap the Islanders'

scoreless streak at 166 minutes and 46 seconds, but New York could not get the

equalizer as it lost its third straight. Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov

recorded 30 saves.

