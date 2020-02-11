NHL roundup: Lightning work OT for 7th straight win

Knotted after a scoreless third period, the game was decided in the

three-on-three session after Brayden Point stole the puck from Columbus

defenseman Zach Werenski behind the Columbus net. Point then fed defenseman

Victor Hedman in the slot, and the former Norris Trophy winner found Kucherov

for the game-winner.

Backup goalie Curtis McElhinney made 31 saves, Pat Maroon played in his 500th

career game, and the Lightning improved to 19-2-1 in their past 22 contests.

Team captain Steven Stamkos (lower-body injury) was scratched, and Mathieu

Joseph was recalled from Syracuse of the AHL.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and Elvis Merzlikins made his fifth consecutive

start and recorded 28 saves for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the third time

in their past 12 contests (9-1-2).

Islanders 5, Capitals 3

Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals while Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson each

added three assists as New York scored early and often before hanging on for a

win in Washington.

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal for the second straight

game, leaving him at 698 for his career.

New York controlled this one quickly, starting when Beauvillier scored the

game's first two goals en route to a 3-1 New York lead after the first period.

The Islanders then scored in the first minute of the second period and were in

command.

Canucks 6, Predators 2

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob

Markstrom finished with 36 saves as Pacific Division-leading Vancouver jumped

out to an early four-goal lead and cruised to a victory over visiting

Nashville.

Quinn Hughes finished with three assists for Vancouver to become the second

rookie defenseman in NHL history to record four three-assist games in a

season. Ray Bourque did it for the Boston Bruins in 1979-80.

Zack MacEwen, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn and Jake Virtanen also scored goals,

and Adam Gaudette and Troy Stecher each added two assists for the Canucks, who

snapped a four-game losing streak while winning for the 10th time in their

past 11 home games. Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville.

Coyotes 3, Canadiens 2

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal with one minute left in

regulation, and Arizona rallied from an early two-goal deficit to snap a

six-game road slide with a victory at Montreal.

Derek Stepan had a goal with an assist, and Taylor Hall also scored for the

Coyotes, who found themselves in a 2-0 hole less than two minutes into the

game. Antti Raanta made 26 saves for Arizona, which won for just the third

time in 13 games (3-7-3).

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher had goals, and Carey Price stopped 31 shots

for the Canadiens, who were looking for a fourth consecutive victory.

Flyers 4, Panthers 1

James van Riemsdyk scored a goal and added an assist to lift host Philadelphia

past Florida. The Flyers improved to 19-5-4 at home.

Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim and Claude Giroux each had one goal for the

Flyers, who posted their second win in a row and their fourth in five games.

Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 30 saves in his first start since

Jan. 13 against the Bruins.

MacKenzie Weegar scored the lone goal for the Panthers, who dropped to 1-4-1

in their six games since the All-Star break. Florida goaltender Sergei

Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in his 500th career game.

Flames 6, Sharks 2

Milan Lucic had a goal and two assists as Calgary recorded a road victory over

San Jose.

The result puts the Flames back into a playoff position, as Calgary now holds

the top Western Conference wild-card slot. The Sharks' two-game winning streak

ended. Mark Jankowski, Zac Rinaldo and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an

assist for the Flames. Tobias Rieder and Matthew Tkachuk also scored, and Noah

Hanifin collected two assists.

San Jose entered the night with the league's best penalty-kill percentage, but

the Sharks allowed power-play goals to Lucic, Tkachuk and Backlund. Erik

Karlsson factored into both San Jose goals, scoring in the first period, then

assisting on Brent Burns' power-play goal in the second frame.

