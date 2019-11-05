NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Marchand's shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan

Jarry's back. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter, with Marchand getting an

assist -- his fifth point on the night.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug

also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak stopped 40 of 44 shots.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for

Pittsburgh, which erased an early three-goal deficit. Matt Murray allowed

three goals on 11 shots before being pulled for Jarry, who made 12 saves.

Senators 6, Rangers 2

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two of Ottawa's five consecutive goals on the way

to defeating host New York, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Trailing 1-0, Pageau opened the flurry at 14:56 of the first period for the

Senators, who entered Monday with an NHL-low seven points on the season.

Ottawa went ahead for good on Tyler Ennis' goal 3:35 later then overwhelmed

New York with goals by Ron Hainsey, Pageau and Brady Tkachuk in the first 15

minutes of the second. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal in the third period.

Kaapo Kakko gave the Rangers a brief lead in the first period, and Artemi

Panarin scored late in the second. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for

New York, which was whistled for 11 penalties. Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson

recorded 32 saves.

Predators 6, Red Wings 1

Matt Duchene scored twice during Nashville's five-goal, second-period barrage

in a rout of host Detroit, which has lost 11 of its last 12 games.

Nick Bonino, Kyle Turris, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also scored for

Nashville, while Pekka Rinne made 23 saves. Rinne had been winless in his

previous nine appearances against the Red Wings.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings.

Detroit goalies Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier combined for 20 saves.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Derek Stepan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Arizona managed to

regroup from a late blown lead to get a win in Edmonton.

Taking advantage of a turnover, Nick Schmaltz fed Stepan on the ensuing

two-on-one rush, and the center took advantage to net his second of the season

and claim the victory at 2:01 of OT. Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for

the Coyotes, who have won four of five games and eight of their last 10.

Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid opened the scoring 91 seconds into the game

with the kind of goal hockey fans have come to love from the Oilers captain.

McDavid started a rush up ice, played give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl in the

neutral zone and then turned on his jets to zip around a defender before

sliding the puck into the net for his seventh of the season.

--Field Level Media